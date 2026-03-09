The Conversation (0)
March 09, 2026
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced CSAMT survey completed at Mt Solitary
01 October 2025
Mount Hope Mining
Advancing a copper and gold-rich asset in the prolific Cobar Basin of New South Wales Keep Reading...
02 February
Blue Ocean Equity Eastern Seaboard Conference Presentation
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Blue Ocean Equity Eastern Seaboard Conference PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 January
High-grade 52.5g/t Visible Gold from Mt Solitary Rock Chips
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced High-grade 52.5g/t Visible Gold from Mt Solitary Rock ChipsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 December 2025
Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 November 2025
Withdrawal of Share Purchase Plan
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Withdrawal of Share Purchase PlanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12 November 2025
Mt Solitary Drilling Set to Recommence
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Mt Solitary Drilling Set to RecommenceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
