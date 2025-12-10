DeFi Technologies Inc., formerly Valour Inc., is a Canada-based technology company. The Company identifies opportunities and builds and invests in new technologies and ventures to provide diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. The Company's asset Management enables retail and institutional investors to gain exposure to digital assets and decentralized finance. It is an issuer of exchange-traded products (ETPs) tracking the performance of digital assets. The Company's investment products include Bitcoin Zero, Bitcoin Carbon Neutral, Ethereum Zero, Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), Uniswap (UNI), Avalanche (AVAX), Cosmos (ATOM), and Enjin (ENJ). Valour Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero are exchange-traded products (ETP) that precisely track the price of Bitcoin (BTC).