Lifezone Metals is a modern metals company supporting the clean energy transition. We are an emerging supplier of responsibly-sourced, low-carbon and sulphur dioxide emission metals to the battery and EV markets. Our hydromet technology has the potential to largely eliminate smelting, the most polluting phase of metals production, from the production process. We operate across mining and processing, with potential for hydromet to be used in metals recycling. The Kabanga Nickel Project in North-West Tanzania was acquired by Lifezone in 2021. Kabanga will be a mine-to-metal mining operation producing Class 1 nickel, copper and cobalt.