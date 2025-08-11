loader

Leeuwin Metals

ASX:LM1

Press Releases

Highly Encouraging Rock Chip Results Returned from West Pilbara Iron Ore Project

Additional High-Grade Lithium Drill Assays Received from the Cross Lake Lithium Project

Maiden Drill Program Delivers Multiple Sulphide Hits at the William Lake Nickel Project

Leeuwin Metals Ltd is a mineral explorer committed to securing critical metals vital for the advancement of electric vehicles and renewable energy. It is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing Nickel and Lithium projects, together with considering other critical minerals opportunities, within Canada and Australia.

