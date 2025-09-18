Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms, and systems. Its segment include The KGS segment is comprised of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including its microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity, C5ISR/modular systems, turbine technologies and defense and rocket support services operating segments. The US reportable segment consists of its unmanned aerial, unmanned ground and unmanned seaborne system products.