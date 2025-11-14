Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Havilah Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores Gold, copper, cobalt, and other base metals. It is engaged in exploring its projects in South Australia. The company holds interests in the Kalkaroo copper-gold-molybdenum project, Mutooroo copper-cobalt-gold project, Maldorky iron ore project, Grants iron ore project, and Prospect Hill tin project.
Latest News
