loader

Hamak Gold

LSE:HAMA

Hamak Gold Ltd is a mining exploration and development company operating in Liberia, with two gold Mineral Exploration Licences that cover an area of 1,752 sq. km.

Featured Articles and Interviews

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Vanadium Resources Soars on DSO Offtake Deal

Press Releases
Hamak Gold Ltd is a mining exploration and development company operating in Liberia, with two gold Mineral Exploration Licences that cover an area of 1,752 sq. km. Liberia is considered prospective for gold and is a geologically similar jurisdiction to the neighboring gold producing countries such as Guinea, Cote d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, Burkino Faso and Ghana.

Interactive Chart

×