Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement of Flow-Through Units and Non Flow-Through Shares

Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement of Flow-Through Units and Non Flow-Through Shares

(TheNewswire)

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO TheNewswire - (May 25, 2026) Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME|OTC: LMEFF|FSE: 5YD) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") today announced that it is proposing to complete a private placement on a non-brokered basis (the "Private Placement"). The Corporation intends to raise up to approximately $1 million in gross proceeds by issuing a combination of flow-through units (the "FT Units") and non flow-through common shares of the Corporation (the "Non-FT Shares"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the FT Units will be issued at a price of $0.26 per unit and the Non-FT Shares will be issued at a price of $0.21 per share.

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation to be issued as a "flow-through share" (as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act")) (each, a "FT Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Non-FT Share at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds raised from the FT Units will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" (CEE) at the Corporation's flagship Ishkõday Project that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", as such terms are defined in the Tax Act. LAURION intends to allocate the proceeds from the Private Placement to advance the Corporation's 2026 drill program on the Ishkõday property. The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the issue of Non-FT Shares for exploration activities and general working capital purposes. In connection with the Private Placement, the Corporation may pay finders' fees in the form of cash commissions and/or finder's warrants.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). All securities that are issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to, among other things, a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

 

LAURION is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (LME), OTC (LMEFF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (5YD), and is a mid-stage Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on advancing the 100%-owned Ishkōday Gold Project in Northern Ontario.

The Ishkōday Project covers approximately 57 km² within the prolific Beardmore–Geraldton and Onaman–Tashota Greenstone Belts and hosts a district-scale mineralized corridor extending more than six kilometres. Historical and modern exploration programs have completed over 98,000 metres of drilling, confirming a large and evolving gold-rich polymetallic mineral system.

LAURION's strategy emphasizes disciplined, data-driven exploration, systematic technical advancement, integrated geological modelling, and responsible capital allocation. The Corporation is focused on strengthening geological confidence, expanding the scale of the mineral system, and positioning the project for a future NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). LAURION continues to evaluate opportunities that may enhance project development flexibility, including potential non-dilutive initiatives such as the evaluation of historical surface stockpile processing. The Corporation's objective is to build technical clarity, scale, and long-term project value before monetization, ensuring that future development decisions or strategic opportunities are supported by strong geological foundations and reduced execution risk.

Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of LAURION, is the Corporation's largest shareholder, holding 17,221,306 common shares, reflecting strong alignment between management and shareholders.

 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:


Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.

 

Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin – President and CEO

Tel: 1-705-788-9186 Fax: 1-705-805-9256

 

Douglas Vass – Investor Relations Consultant

Email: info@laurion.ca

 

Website: http://www.LAURION.ca

 

Follow us on: X (@LAURION_LME), Instagram (laurionmineral) and LinkedIn ()

 

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

 

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the completion of the Private Placement, the anticipated size, timing and use of proceeds of the Private Placement, the finders' fees that may be paid by the Corporation in connection with the Private Placement, the Corporation's ability to advance, expand and/or develop the Ishkõday Project and achieve the Corporation's strategic and technical objectives (including with respect to the Corporation's expectations regarding the MRE), expectations and assumptions relating to the Corporation's ability to secure sufficient financing to execute its strategic and technical objectives or plans on acceptable terms or at all, the nature, focus, timing and potential results of the Corporation's exploration, drilling and prospecting activities in 2026 and beyond, and any possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities that may arise and/or could be procured in the future with respect to the Corporation. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the Shares, the failure to obtain the consents, permits and/or approvals from applicable governmental bodies, regulators and First Nations communities, required in connection with the Corporation's strategic and technical objectives, the TSXV not providing its approval for the Private Placement (including the payment of any finders' fees in connection therewith) or any strategic alternatives or transactional opportunities, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, future prices of gold and/or other metals, and those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. All sample values are from grab samples and channel samples, which by their nature, are not necessarily representative of overall grades of mineralized areas. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on the assay values reported in this press release.

 

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

 

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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