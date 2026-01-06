Gold Flora Corporation is a vertically integrated and woman-led cannabis company, which owns and operates a range of portfolio of cannabis brands, companies, and retail dispensaries throughout the State of California. The Company's retail operations include King's Crew in Long Beach, Airfield Supply Company in San Jose, and the Higher Level chain serving Hollister and Seaside. It has cannabis campus located in Desert Hot Springs, California, where it houses the Company's indoor cultivation, manufacturing, and extraction facilities, as well as its own distribution company. It sells and distributes for various brands, including their own lines of Gold Flora, Roll Bleezy, Sword & Stoned, Aviation Cannabis, and Jetfuel Cannabis products.