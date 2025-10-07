Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF

ETHE's investment objective is for the value of its Shares (based on ETH per Share) to reflect the value of Ethereum held by the Trust, less fees and expenses. The Trust holds ETH and, from time to time on a periodic basis, issues Creation Baskets in exchange for deposits of ETH. As a passive investment vehicle, the Trust's investment objective is for the value of the Shares (based on ETH per Share) to reflect the value of ETH held by the Trust, determined by reference to the Index Price, less the Trust's expenses and other liabilities.