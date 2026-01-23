Eramet

EPA:ERA

Manganese Market Forecast: Top Trends for Manganese in 2026

How to Invest in Manganese Stocks

Eramet SA is a French mining and metallurgical company focused on the extraction, production, and sale of alloying metals, principally Manganese and Nickel. The company is also engaged in the production and transformation of alloys. Manganese constitutes nearly half of Eramet's revenue, followed by steel alloys and nickel. While the sales made locally and across the rest of Europe comprise the largest share of Eramet's revenue, the company also generates a significant portion of revenue from Asia and North America.
