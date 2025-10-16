loader

Duke Energy

NYSE:DUK

Duke Energy is one of the largest U.S. utilities, with regulated utilities in the Carolinas, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky that deliver electricity to nearly 8 million customers.

Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases

Duke Energy Renewables Purchases 200 MW Solar Project from Canadian Solar

Duke Energy to Buy Piedmont Natural Gas for $4.9 Billion Cash

Duke Energy Pleads Guilty to Coal Ash Pollution Charges

Duke Energy is one of the largest U.S. utilities, with regulated utilities in the Carolinas, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky that deliver electricity to nearly 8 million customers. Its natural gas utilities serve more than 1.5 million customers. Duke operates in three major segments: electric utilities and infrastructure; gas utilities and infrastructure; and commercial renewables.

Interactive Chart