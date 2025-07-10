- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Carnaby Resources Ltd is an Australia-based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing gold and other mineral deposits. The company operates in two reporting segments namely Scandinavian mineral exploration and Australian mineral exploration. The projects include - Pilbara Gold project, Mount Isa Inlier Gold and Copper Project, and Yilgarn Margin project.