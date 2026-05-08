Strongly Supported Placement & Rights Raising up to A$11M

Strongly Supported Placement & Rights Raising up to A$11M

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Strongly Supported Placement & Rights Raising up to A$11M

Download the PDF here.

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JLL:AU
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Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium

Game-changing, economically significant lithium resource for North American battery supply chain Keep Reading...
Entitlement Offer and Options Prospectus

Entitlement Offer and Options Prospectus

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Entitlement Offer and Options ProspectusDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2026

Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2026

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report - March 2026

Quarterly Activities Report - March 2026

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report - March 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Jindalee Signs BCA to List McDermitt on NASDAQ

Jindalee Signs BCA to List McDermitt on NASDAQ

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Jindalee Signs BCA to List McDermitt on NASDAQDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium and Energy Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Argentina Lithium and Energy Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Argentina Lithium and Energy (TSXV: LIT,OTC:LILIF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 6th, 2026 at 11:00 am ET. We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading of Sponsored BDR's on the Brazil B3 Stock Exchange

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading of Sponsored BDR's on the Brazil B3 Stock Exchange

Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), Brazil's main stock exchange, under the:BDR TICKER: HMRN31ISIN BDR: BRHMRNBDR006RATIO: 1:1 (1 BDR = 1 COMMON)As of early 2026, the B3 (Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) is ranked as the 20th largest stock exchange in the world by market capitalization. It is the premier stock... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Appoints SRK Consulting to Lead Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project, New Mexico

Spartan Metals Appoints SRK Consulting to Lead Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Victorio Tungsten-Molybdenum Project, New Mexico

(TheNewswire) Market maker firm engaged Vancouver, Canada, May 5, 2026 - TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it has appointed SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. ("SRK") as lead consultant to complete a Preliminary... Keep Reading...
Prospectus

Prospectus

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced ProspectusDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Transformational Recapitalisation to Fund Pathway to FID

Transformational Recapitalisation to Fund Pathway to FID

Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced Transformational Recapitalisation To Fund Pathway To FIDDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

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