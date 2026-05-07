Halcones Precious Metals Announces Changes to Board & Management

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Changes to Board & Management

Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: HPM) (the "Company" or "Halcones") announces that Larry Guy, Director and Co-Founder of Halcones and Damian Lopez, Co-Founder and Corporate Secretary of Halcones, have resigned from their roles, effective immediately. Mr. Lopez will be replaced as Corporate Secretary by Wanda Roque. Ms. Roque is an experienced law clerk in Ontario and has served as corporate secretary to a number of public companies since 2007.

Halcones expresses its sincere appreciation for the efforts, leadership and contributions of each of Larry Guy and Damian Lopez.

About Halcones Precious Metals Corp.

Halcones is focused on exploring for and developing gold-silver projects in Chile. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success in the region.

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Chen, CPA

Investor Relations

Vincent.chen@halconespreciousmetals.com

www.halconespreciousmetals.com

647-276-0540

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the changes to the Halcones management team and board of directors and the impacts thereof and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Halcones, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Halcones has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Halcones does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


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