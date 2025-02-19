Carsales.com.au is Australia's leading online portal to access the largest pool of buyers and sellers of motor vehicles. Established through the first-mover advantage, it has built up a sizable audience through the network effect. Despite efforts to derail the popularity of the Carsales.com website by larger, better-capitalised companies, such as News Corporation and Fairfax, now part of Nine Entertainment, Carsales.com remains the dominant site of choice for consumers. Its site records 3 times the combined page impressions of all its major competitors.