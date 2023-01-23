Lead Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lead in 2023
What’s the lead forecast for 2023? Read on to find out what analysts had to say about the market.
Global uncertainty once again dominated the lead market in 2022, with prices performing with volatility throughout the year.
Although volatility was high, prices almost broke the US$2,500 per metric ton (MT) level early in the year.
As 2023 kicks off, the Investing News Network (INN) is looking back at the main trends in the lead space in 2022 and what’s ahead for prices, supply and demand in the new year.
How did lead perform in 2022?
After a 2021 that saw prices reach high levels and volatility reign, lead prices continued to perform in a choppy fashion for most of 2022.
Lead kicked off the year trading at US$2,337 per MT, climbing through the first quarter and beginning Q2 at US$2,450 April 1.
Lead's price performance in 2022
Chart via London Metal Exchange
Despite the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, which brought uncertainty to the markets due to strict economic sanctions on Russia, lead prices fell due to weaker consumption growth.
“The drop came amid reports of an increased supply of primary lead, which was somewhat tempered by tighter supply from secondary sources — smelters of scrap lead will face an increased cost following the recent imposition of a VAT in China,” analysts at FocusEconomics said back in April.
During the second quarter, lead prices fell sharply below the US$2,000 threshold and continued their decline in the third quarter to reach their lowest level of the year in September, when the metal was exchanging hands for US$1,737.50.
“Lead prices likely benefited over the last month from the easing of the global semiconductor shortage, which appears to have boosted car supply — lead is used in vehicles’ batteries,” FocusEconomics analysts said in September. “That said, the broader demand backdrop was still downbeat due to rising interest rates around the world and stop-start Covid-19 restrictions in China.”
Increased volatility continued to take a hold of the lead market in the last quarter, but prices climbed to end the year at US$2,336.50 — remaining almost neutral in 2022.
"The global lead market was robust at the end of 2022, with a refined deficit in that year drawing down much of the stocks builtup in 2020 to 2021 and a shortfall in the concentrate market reversing any slight excess in 2021 following 2020’s large deficit," Wood Mackenzie analysts said in a recent report.
What factors will move the lead market in 2023?
As the new year begins, investors interested in the lead market should keep an eye on supply and demand dynamics as well as catalysts that could impact the sector.
After rising by 4.6 percent in 2021, global demand for refined lead metal is forecast to increase by 1.4 percent to 12.6 million MT in 2023, according to the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG).
“Measures implemented by the Chinese authorities to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases negatively impacted lead demand in the automotive sector,” the ILZSG says. “However, this was partially balanced by a rise in the exports of lead acid batteries.”
For Wood Mackenzie's analysts, the impact of COVID-19 on lead markets in 2023 will likely stem from how well China can adjust to the ending of its zero-COVID policy.
"This is a key uncertainty in relation to lead consumption and wider economic growth," they said in a recent report. "However, the weight of the replacement battery market and lead recycling means that the impact on lead’s supply-demand balance will likely be limited."
Even though the Russian-Ukraine war had a modest bearing for the lead market, more direct impacts of higher power costs resulting from Russian sanctions are something to follow in 2023.
"Increased costs have made some smelters vulnerable, while they have also boosted interest in energy storage systems, which can employ lead batteries," Wood Mackenzie analysts said.
Another factor to watch is the lithium market, as this will determine the speed at which the world switches from lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion batteries.
"With the uptake of lithium-ion batteries as part of the energy transition still in its infancy, latent demand for lithium-ion batteries will often be running ahead of lithium raw material supplies," Wood Mackenzie analysts said. "Lithium chemical prices increased severalfold in 2022 and this has resulted in lead-acid batteries being used when lithium-ion batteries had been preferred."
Looking over to supply, world lead mine supply is forecast to remain more or less unchanged in 2022 at 4.56 million MT, the ILZSG says. In 2023, output is anticipated to rise by 2.7 percent to 4.68 million MT.
For its part, Wood Mackenzie expects global mine production in 2023 to be 12 percent less than it was 10 years ago and it will likely be at least 5 percent less than it was in 2019, but the firm forecasts that it will more than recover all that it lost in 2022.
"Abra is the most significant new mine in terms of scale of lead production, but also because it will not also produce zinc," analysts pointed out. Another one to watch is Ozernoye in Russia. "A risk for lead mine supply in 2023 is that zinc prices weaken to extent that some mines become uneconomic and curtail output."
The ILZSG expects world refined lead supply to fall by 0.3 percent to 12.34 million MT in 2022, with a 1.8 percent rise to 12.56 million MT anticipated in 2023.
“(We expect) that global demand for refined lead metal will exceed supply by 83,000 tonnes in 2022. In 2023, a smaller deficit of 42,000 tonnes is expected,” the Group said.
In terms of prices, panelists recently polled by FocusEconomics see prices averaging US$2,014 in Q4 2023 and US$1,934 in Q4 2024.
“Potential supply disruptions and the availability of physical stocks are key factors to watch in terms of supply,” analysts said. “Meanwhile, the speed of China’s recovery from the current surge in Covid-19 cases, the pace of global monetary policy tightening and the scope of Chinese infrastructure spending are key factors to watch on the demand side.”
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Featured Lead Investing Stocks
