Blackstone is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers with $940.8 billion in total asset under management, including $683.8 billion in fee-earning asset under management, at the end of June 2022. The company has four core business segments: private equity (24% of fee-earning AUM and 29% of base management fees); real estate (37% and 41%); credit & insurance (29% and 20%); and hedge fund solutions (10% and 10%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it does serve clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices located in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).