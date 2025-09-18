loader

AeroVironment

NASDAQ:AVAV

AeroVironment Inc operates under a single business segment in which it supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to...

Featured Articles and Interviews

Biggest US Defense Contractors and ETFs in 2025

Press Releases
AeroVironment Inc operates under a single business segment in which it supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense as well as the United States' allied international governments. The systems can help with security, surveillance, or sensing, and provide eyes in the sky without needing an actual person, or driver, in the sky.

Interactive Chart