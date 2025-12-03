The Conversation (0)
Nex Metals Exploration Ltd engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in Western Australia. It explores for gold, copper, and nickel. The company holds an interest in the Kookynie Gold Project, Yundamindra Gold Project, and Kookynie Tailings Research Project. The company generates majority of the revenue from Australia.
