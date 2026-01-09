Godolphin Resources

ASX:GRL

Godolphin Resources Ltd is an Australia based mining company.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Energy Transition Minerals Leads With Greenland Rare Earths

Godolphin Resources Ltd is an Australia based mining company. Its project includes Lewis Ponds, Ophir, Copper Hill East porphyry copper project, Mt Aubrey epithermal gold-silver project, Yeoval, Wiseman's Creek gold-copper project, and Calarie gold project.
