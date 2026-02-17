Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX: ELV; NASDAQ: ELVR; OTCQB: SYAXF) is North America's largest hard-rock lithium producer with a diversified portfolio of high-quality assets across Québec Canada, the United States, Ghana and Western Australia. Our flagship operation, the North American Lithium (NAL) mine in Québec, Canada has successfully ramped up production of spodumene concentrate, supported by ongoing operational enhancements to increase recovery rates, throughput, and mill utilisation. Following a Mineral Resource upgrade, Elevra completed a Scoping Study for a brownfield expansion to increase NAL's annual spodumene concentrate production and reduce unit operating costs. Complementing NAL, the Moblan Lithium Project in northern Québec represents one of the largest undeveloped spodumene resources in North America, with a Mineral Resource of 121 Mt @ 1.