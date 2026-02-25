The Conversation (0)
Black Cat Syndicate Ltd is a mining company. It focuses on the exploration and development of the goldfield project. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of the Bulong Gold Field project located to the east of Kalgoorlie. The company has one reportable segment being mineral exploration.
