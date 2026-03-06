InMed Provides Update on BayMedica Operations and Strengthens Focus on Pharmaceutical Development Pipeline

InMed Provides Update on BayMedica Operations and Strengthens Focus on Pharmaceutical Development Pipeline

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of disease-modifying small molecule drug candidates that target CB1CB2 receptors, today announced an update regarding BayMedica LLC ("BayMedica"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, in light of ongoing uncertainty surrounding U.S. federal legislation.

As previously announced, H.R. 5371, the "Continuing Appropriations, Agriculture, Legislative Branch, Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, and Extensions Act, 2026" (the "Act") in its current form and without further amendment, will have a material negative impact on BayMedica. Specifically, certain aspects of BayMedica's commercial business and its inventory of rare, non-intoxicating cannabinoids would be prohibited under the Act if it becomes effective as planned on November 12, 2026.

On March 4, 2026, after considering all reasonably available options and a broader strategic assessment, the Company's board of directors (the "Board") ratified, confirmed and approved the decision of the board of directors of BayMedica to wind down and exit BayMedica's commercial operations business segment ("commercial operations"). BayMedica intends to substantially complete the wind down and exit prior to the end of its fiscal year ending June 30, 2026. During the interim period leading to the completion of operational wind down, BayMedica will continue its commercial operations including sales, marketing, limited manufacturing, and logistics.

Following the wind down of commercial operations, the Company will focus exclusively on advancing its core drug development programs, including INM-901 for Alzheimer's disease and INM-089 for dry age-related macular degeneration, towards IND filings and initial human clinical trials. The Company intends to provide shareholders with an update on its pharmaceutical pipeline in the near term.

Eric A. Adams, Chief Executive Officer of InMed, commented, "Following an extensive evaluation of BayMedica's commercial outlook amid increasing regulatory uncertainty, BayMedica's leadership determined to wind down its commercial activities. After careful review, the Board agreed that this strategic step is warranted given the current legislative environment and, further, enables InMed to focus its full internal resources on the development and advancement of our proprietary pharmaceutical drug development programs, which have the greatest potential to deliver long-term shareholder value."

Operational and Financial Impact

The wind down of BayMedica's commercial operations will be executed in an orderly manner designed to minimize disruption to customers, suppliers, and employees. BayMedica's management team is developing a transition plan that will be communicated to affected stakeholders, and the Company currently expects the process to be completed within the coming months. BayMedica is expected to incur severance and other employee-related costs of approximately $550,000 and expects to incur additional related expenditures of approximately $120,000 through the end of this fiscal year ending June 30, 2026. These expenditures are expected to be partially offset by the profits from the sale of BayMedica's products.

The Company has outlined the current financial implications, including unaudited pro forma consolidated financial information, in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 6, 2026. InMed expects to provide additional updates, as appropriate, in future earnings releases and periodic filings with the SEC.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. InMed's pipeline consists of three separate programs in the treatment of Alzheimer's, ocular and dermatological indications. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Colin Clancy
Vice President, Investor Relations
and Corporate Communications
T: +1.604.416.0999
E: ir@inmedpharma.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "potential", "possible", "would" and similar expressions. Such statements, based as they are on current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown, many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements about: developing a pipeline of disease-modifying small molecule drug candidates that target CB1/CB2 receptors, statements about the Act, the impact of the Act on BayMedica, decision of the board members of BayMedica to wind down and exit BayMedica's commercial operations business segment as well as financial and operational impact on the wind-down of BayMedica commercial operations.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed's business is disclosed in InMed's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286536

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

inmed pharmaceuticalsinmnasdaq:inmpharmaceutical investing
INM
InMed Pharmaceuticals
Sign up to get your FREE

InMed Pharmaceuticals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals

Innovating cannabinoid-inspired medicines, backed by real revenue and a clear path to value

Innovating cannabinoid-inspired medicines, backed by real revenue and a clear path to value Keep Reading...
InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small-molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for its second quarter of... Keep Reading...
InMed Announces Results of 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting

InMed Announces Results of 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today confirmed that, at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders... Keep Reading...
InMed Provides Update on BayMedica Commercial Business

InMed Provides Update on BayMedica Commercial Business

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today released the following statement.Recently, H.R. 5371, the "Continuing... Keep Reading...
InMed Announces Successful Completion of Pharmacokinetic Studies in Large Animal Model for Its Alzheimer's Disease Candidate INM-901

InMed Announces Successful Completion of Pharmacokinetic Studies in Large Animal Model for Its Alzheimer's Disease Candidate INM-901

Data demonstrate a favorable bioavailability profile of INM-901 oral formulationData will support design and planning of first in human clinical trialsPreparing for pre-IND meeting with the FDA InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company... Keep Reading...
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals: Innovating Cannabinoid-inspired Medicines, Backed by Real Revenue and Clear Path to Value

Keep Reading...
Box of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials with red caps and labels.

Moderna to Pay US$950 Million to Settle COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Dispute

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has agreed to pay US$950 million to resolve a long-running patent dispute tied to the technology used in its COVID-19 vaccine.The pharmaceuticals giant announced it has reached a global settlement with Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Genevant Sciences GmbH over claims... Keep Reading...
Scientists examining a sample under a microscope in a lab setting.

Gilead to Acquire Arcellx in US$7.8 Billion Bet on Cancer Therapy

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announced plans to acquire cancer immunotherapy partner Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) in a deal worth up to US$7.8 billion, moving to take full control of their jointly developed multiple myeloma therapy anito-cel as it seeks to expand its oncology pipeline.The agreement,... Keep Reading...
Pill labeled "GLP-1" on a $100 bill background.

As GLP-1 Brands Go Prime Time, Regulators Flag Growing Illicit Market

At Super Bowl LX, companies behind blockbuster GLP-1 medications spent tens of millions of dollars to court a mass audience. But as brand-name makers and telehealth platforms race to normalize and expand access, regulators on both sides are warning of a parallel surge in counterfeit, compounded,... Keep Reading...
Solvonis Therapeutics

Expansion of SVN-015 into Depression Following Positive Preclinical Data

Demonstrates antidepressant-like activity benchmarked against fluoxetine (Prozac®), supporting potential in patients with inadequate SSRI response

Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, announces the expansion of its investigational compound SVN-015 into the treatment of depression, supported by preclinical data... Keep Reading...
Blank pill bottle spilling a variety of pharmaceutical pills and capsules.

5 Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs for Investors in 2026

Experienced and novice investors alike may want to consider pharmaceutical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a way to gain exposure to the top pharma companies and the pharma market as a whole. Like all ETFs, pharmaceutical ETFs are a good option for those who want to trade a set of assets in the... Keep Reading...
Thian Chew, CEO of Invion

Invion Advances Global Strategy With New Licencing Agreement

Invion (ASX:IVX) has taken a major step forward with a new global licencing agreement that streamlines its rights across key cancer and infectious disease programs. The move gives the company a clearer path to advance its Photosoft technology, expand market opportunities and strengthen... Keep Reading...

Latest News

InMed Pharmaceuticals
Sign up to get your FREE

InMed Pharmaceuticals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nuvau Minerals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Brokered Private Placement

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Completion of Conceptual Design Report and Technoeconomic Analysis

Northisle Announces Closing of $115 million Financing

Related News

tungsten investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Adex Mining Extends Gains with 100 Percent Jump

gold investing

Adrian Day: Gold Dips Bought Quickly, Price Run Not Over Yet

gold investing

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Stock Run Just Starting, Get in Now

silver investing

Peter Krauth: Silver Cycle Still Early, Big Money Ready to Buy

gold investing

Venezuela Gold Set for US Market in Brokered Deal

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Brokered Private Placement

precious metals investing

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing