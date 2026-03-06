Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced that the presentations from the March 5th Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through March 10th.   

March 5th:

Presentation Ticker(s)
Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS) 
Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: HLRTF | CSE: HEAT) 
P2 Solar, Inc. (OTCID: PTOS)
EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCQB: EVGIF | TSXV: EVGN) 
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: CWSFF| TSXV: CMC)
Rzolv Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: RZOLF | TSXV: RZL,OTC:RZOLF)
Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (OTCQB: SUNXF | TSXV: SUN)
Waste Energy Corp. (OTCQB: WAST)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


