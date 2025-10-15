Askari Metals Ltd is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing high-grade gold and copper-gold projects in New South Wales and Western Australia. The company's main objectives is to complete exploration activities including geophysical surveys and drilling at the Burracoppin Gold Project, the Horry Copper Project and the Mt Maguire Gold Project. The company will also undertake exploration on the Springdale Copper-Gold Project and the Callawa Copper Project comprising reconnaissance exploration, drilling and geological mapping.