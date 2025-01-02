- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
SSR Mining's Marigold Mine Reaches Production Milestone of 5 Million Ounces
The Nevada-based Marigold mine has produced 5 million ounces of gold over its 35 year life, with mineral reserves currently supporting nine more years of operation.
Intermediate gold miner SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM,NASDAQ:SSRM,ASX:SSR) wrapped up 2024 with the news that its Marigold mine has produced 5 million ounces of the yellow metal over its 35 year life.
According to the company, Marigold achieved the record on Monday (December 30).
“Producing five million ounces of gold over 35 years of continuous operations is a testament to the quality of the Marigold mine and its team," said Executive Chairman Rod Antal in SSR Mining's release.
Marigold was acquired by SSR Mining in April 2014 and has since produced more than 2 million ounces of the yellow metal. In 2023, the mine achieved an annual gold production record of 278,000 ounces.
“In 2024, we targeted approximately AU$10 million in growth expenditures at Marigold as we continue to invest meaningfully in mine life extension opportunities at the mine, including at the Buffalo Valley project,” Antal continued.
Gold doré bars produced at Marigold are shipped by SSR Mining to a third-party refinery.
The mine's mineral reserves still stood at nearly 3 million ounces as of December 2023.
Located in Nevada, US, Marigold is “a large run-of-mine heap leach operation with several open pits, waste rock stockpiles, leach pads, a carbon absorption facility, and a carbon processing and gold refining facility.”
According to SSR Mining’s website, its current life is nine years with potential for extension. “We look forward to many more years of safe, responsible and successful operations at Marigold going forward," Antal added.
On December 6, SSR Mining announced the acquisition of the Cripple Creek & Victor gold mine in Colorado, aiming to diversify its portfolio and create the third largest US gold producer.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Gold (Australia Edition)
Ready to invest in gold? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Gold Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.