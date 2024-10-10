Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Iron Investing

Port Hedland’s Spoilbank Marina Set to Open in November

The Pilbara Ports project is funded by the Western Australian government, the Town of Port Hedland and mining giant BHP.

Spoilbank Marina as of September 2024.
Photo via Pilbara Ports

The BHP-funded Spoilbank Marina in Port Hedland will officially open at 5:30 p.m. AWST on November 29 with a community celebration, the Western Australia (WA) government said on Tuesday (October 8).

The AU$187.5 million project is funded by the Western Australian government, the Town of Port Hedland and mining giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP).

BHP contributed AU$12.4 million to the marina as per an announcement by the WA government in August 2021. In its 2023 Community Development Report, BHP highlighted the project’s aim to provide employment and business opportunities for local workers and businesses in Port Hedland and the wider Pilbara region.

“(We are) committed to creating a thriving community that’s self-sufficient and not only brings great economic value to the people of Port Hedland but also brings tourists to our region and supports a greater level of interest in the area,” BHP wrote in its report.

BHP, together with Fortescue (ASX:FMG,OTCQX:FSUMF), Roy Hill and a joint venture between Hancock Prospecting and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF), also recently contributed AU$65 million to the development of Port Hedland’s upcoming battery metals export hub Lumsden Point.

New facilities at Spoilbank Marina are set to transform Port Hedland's foreshore “into a cultural and social hub” that includes a four-lane boat ramp, a publicly accessible breakwater, an event space and other public recreational facilities, and a vibrant waterfront promenade for the community.

The marina will feature an art walk highlighting Aboriginal culture with artworks by Kariyarra artists, as well as marine-themed sculptures, terrazzo designs set into the ground and shaded areas adorned with patterns inspired by local flora and fauna.

"This is an incredible project that has transformed the waterfront, and will no doubt become a major drawcard for many years to come, while also supporting recreational boaties to enjoy the water more safely,” said Tourism Minister Rita Saffioti.

The marina also features boat pens, a separate entrance channel to the main shipping channel and trailer parking for vehicles.

The government noted that the marina is “almost complete.” Construction of an interactive adventure playground within the project will soon begin, with Port Hedland recently securing a AU$4 million Lotterywest grant to design and build the additional facility.

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

