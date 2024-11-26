- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Spartan Resources Gets Green Light for Underground Mining at Dalgaranga Gold Project
The company said it has now received all the regulatory approvals it needs for the mining and processing of underground ores at Dalgaranga to proceed.
Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR,OTC Pink:GYYSF) said it has received approvals from the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, as well as the Department of Water and Environment Regulation, for the mining and processing of underground ores at its flagship Dalgaranga gold project.
In a press release on Monday (November 25), the company said that the approvals will facilitate Dalgaranga's transition from development to full-scale mining and production activities.
“On behalf of the Spartan team, I would like to thank the regulatory agencies for the efficient and pragmatic way in which they oversaw our pre-submission consultation period, clearing the way for a seamless and expedient approval process,” said Simon Lawson, interim executive chair of the company.
Located 475 kilometres northeast of Perth and approximately 65 kilometres northwest of Mount Magnet in Western Australia, Dalgaranga was previously an open-pit mine. However, Spartan shifted its plans to focus on underground mining following a series of high-grade discoveries, including the Never Never and Pepper deposits.
The company said in July that the site has a mineral resource estimate of 16.1 million tonnes at 4.79 grams per tonne of gold for 2,482,200 ounces across the Never Never and Pepper sites, plus an "other" category.
Dalgaranga was commissioned in 2018, and produced 71,153 ounces of gold during the 2022 financial year. It was placed on care and maintenance in November 2022 to pave the way for a new strategic operating plan and financial structure.
Once online, Spartan believes the operation will create new jobs and boost communities in the Murchison region.
At the end of September, intermediate royalties firm Osisko Gold Royalties (TSX:OR,NYSE:OR) entered into a binding agreement with Spartan to acquire a 1.8 percent gross revenue royalty on Dalgaranga, as well as a 1.35 percent gross revenue royalty on further regional exploration licenses in proximity to the site.
Under the agreement, Spartan has the ability to buy back up to 20 percent of the project royalty and 20 percent of the exploration royalty for a total of AU$3.15 million until February 2027.
The transaction is subject to the approval of the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
