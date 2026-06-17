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Jun. 17, 2026 05:59AM PST
As the space economy hits a pivotal moment, investors are eyeing opportunities beyond SpaceX. With the sector's infrastructure build-out set to redefine industrial growth, investors are eyeing how this could reshape industries.
Dinar Angger prasety / Adobe Stock
Between NASA’s Artemis program, advances in launch technology and growing investor appetite for high-growth industrial themes, 2026 is shaping up to be an inflection year for the space sector.
Ahead of SpaceX's (NASDAQ:SPXC) record-breaking June 12 IPO, which raised US$75 billion at a US$1.77 trillion valuation, Harvest Portfolios Group, one of Canada’s leading ETF managers, filed a preliminary prospectus for the Harvest SpaceX Enhanced High Income Shared ETF (SPXE).
SPXE is structured to provide investors with exposure to the growth potential of SpaceX and enhanced monthly income generation. It officially launched and began trading on the TSX on June 15.
This timing positions SPXE as one of the first Canadian ETFs with direct SpaceX exposure. In a recent conversation with the Investing News Network (INN), Paul MacDonald, president & co-chief investment officer at Harvest Portfolios Group, laid out why his team sees the space economy as a long-term industrial growth story.
As the space economy joins the public equity market alongside other blockbuster themes like AI and crypto, MacDonald explained how Harvest is positioning SPXE to capture the space sector's industrial growth trajectory.
The infrastructure investment case
While SpaceX dominates headlines, MacDonald stressed that the real investment case is the infrastructure build-out that underpins it.
From reusable rockets to specialized communications and monitoring equipment, he sees a multiyear, and potentially multi-decade, cycle of spending.
“The game changer, really, was when we can effectively go and launch satellites at will, and relaunch using the same equipment,” he said. “If you look at the amount of objects in space and all kinds of different things like that, it is absolutely going to be accelerated.”
For Harvest, the starting point is the Artemis program and the broader push back to the Moon.
Artemis, in MacDonald’s view, represents a massive infrastructure spend with peripheral benefits for companies supplying equipment such as launch hardware, communications gear and space-debris monitoring.
“When I think back to my traditional finance studies, one of the things you want to have is a barrier to entry. This is an area that very few companies have the technical expertise and specialization to really participate,” he noted.
This is a viewpoint shared by Northwood Space CEO Bridgit Mendler, who recently spoke at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen, Colorado. Mendler emphasized how improvements in launch capacity and spacecraft manufacturing are rapidly advancing the space economy.
Comparing space to established growth themes
MacDonald acknowledged that space remains “very much an earlier-staged opportunity” against the backdrop of AI and crypto, both of which have dominated the market over the past few years.
Careful to distinguish between speculation on specific enterprise outcomes and exposure to the ecosystem that enables those outcomes, he pointed out that many of the companies tied to the space build-out are established industrial and technology players with highly specialized capabilities, analogous to the equipment makers that service oil and gas or mining exploration.
By contrast, he views the AI infrastructure build-out as further along and more visibly entrenched. “The infrastructure build that is associated with AI… is very real boots-on-the-ground infrastructure - data centers, electronic components - and the demand is at the very beginning of a long curve,” he said.
Separating market hype from value
A key challenge for many investors is how to separate genuine business potential from market hype.
SpaceX shares rose 19.2 percent on their first day of trading to close at U$160.95. The stock has seen subsequent growth in the week after its IPO.
The company’s market value is now more than US$2.5 trillion, putting it among the top six largest companies in the world.
ARK projects that SpaceX could significantly transform global internet connectivity and generate substantial free cash flow by 2030, driven by Starship’s ability to deploy large numbers of Starlink satellites. ARK chief futurist Brett Winton also cited research suggesting profitability in its AI infrastructure segment, driven by contracts with major partners like Anthropic and Google.
As the company moves toward inclusion in primary indices such as the Russell 1000 and Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX), market experts anticipate additional secondary effects.
“The growth potential is absolutely there,” said MacDonald, “but it is a potential. There’s a lot of hype… and for better or worse, that also means that we’re going to likely have a lot of volatility.”
Given that, he expects “reasonably high premiums” if and when options become available on SpaceX.
For investors who missed the IPO window or prefer not to buy at IPO pricing, MacDonald pointed to SPXE as a potential tool. The ETF’s objective is long-term capital appreciation via levered SpaceX exposure combined with high monthly cash distributions from the covered call premiums and leverage.
Looking up
Despite the current buzz around, SpaceX in particular, MacDonald framed the opportunity as a longer-term industrial and infrastructure theme rather than a short-lived trade.
Consolidation through M&A, high technical barriers to entry and a growing ecosystem of specialized suppliers all underpin his constructive view.
“Really exciting. There is a lot of market buzz here,” he concluded.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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