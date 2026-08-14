AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven Lee, has resigned from the Board of Directors of AmeriTrust, effective immediately, for personal health reasons.

Jeff Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriTrust, commented:

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and all employees of AmeriTrust, I would like to personally thank Steven for his many years of service and significant contributions to the Company. Steven has provided invaluable support and guidance to me over the past few years. In his resignation letter Steven commented that he remains supportive of AmeriTrust and that he sincerely believes in the Company's potential and the opportunities ahead. We respect Steven's decision to step down for personal reasons and wish him all the best."

The Company will evaluate the composition of its Board of Directors and will provide further updates regarding any future Board appointments as appropriate.

About AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB, and Frankfurt markets, is a finance solution and fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. AmeriTrust's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. AmeriTrust's platform is being made available across the United States.

For further information, please visit the AmeriTrust website or contact:

Shibu Abraham
Chief Financial Officer and Director
E: info@ameritrust.com
P: 1-800-600-6872

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, the intention to grow the business, operations, and existing and potential activities of the Company, future prospects of the Company, the ability of the Company to execute on its business plan and the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plan, negotiations with potential funding partners and the ability of the Company to secure additional funding, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.



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