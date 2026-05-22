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May. 22, 2026 10:53AM PST
Angel investor and advisor Ron Levin discusses disciplined investing in technology, pointing to AI-driven growth opportunities and the importance of scalable, real-world applications.
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Investing in startups has always been about balancing risk with growth potential.
However, as AI, market volatility and evolving founder behaviors reshape the tech ecosystem, a clear shift is occurring: investment expectations are moving away from market hype and inflated valuations toward a more disciplined, fundamental and execution-focused approach.
That was one of the main takeaways from Vancouver’s Web Summit conference (May 11-14), an annual event that drew 20,235 attendees from over 100 countries this year, a 30 percent increase from last year’s numbers.
The Investing News Network (INN) sat down with Ron Levin, managing partner and head of the AV Seed Fund at Alumni Ventures, at the event to explore how investing strategies are adapting and where confident opportunities still exist.
A new era of disciplined investing
Investor scrutiny and market dynamics have ushered in an era of more disciplined fundraising focused on quality over quantity. Fewer deals are being funded at the seed stage, and many investors are re‑emphasizing the value of more strategic rounds.
Smaller, focused seed rounds can create necessary discipline for founders, allow greater flexibility to pivot and give investors clearer evidence of company viability before larger checks go in. A startup that shows tangible progress on a leaner initial raise is often better positioned to attract follow-on funding at higher valuations.
Levin, a power law investor, said that whether he invests at a US$10 million or US$15 million valuation is less important than the company’s potential to deliver outsized returns if things go well.
At the same time, Levin noted that the integration of AI tools is fundamentally changing the pace of growth for portfolio companies.
“AI can’t build every product on its own, but there’s still a lot of things that can be done faster, so I do sort of expect that founders should be able to hit key metrics, certain milestones earlier, at least in the realm of vertical AI-type business models,” he said.
Valuations have reset, but expectations are rising again on the back of these highly scalable AI-driven technologies.
Durable opportunities
While AI markets are crowded, investors can look for strategic opportunities beyond pure-play AI. Promising niches are emerging at the intersection of technology and tangible, real-world applications, including:
- Physical AI: Includes robotics, hardware and automation. Levin identified these sectors as slower to adopt but ripe for innovation.
- Infrastructure & Construction: Levin cited Boston Civil, a civil engineering and land planning firm formerly known as Quetti Design, as a company using AI to optimize projects.
- Energy Sector: Startups such as Pila Energy are focused on modular, smart and efficient power solutions to address energy crises.
Levin points to an uptick in IPO activity and M&A as evidence that liquidity is returning, and says early‑stage valuations are at a “pretty good equilibrium point.” While he sees pockets of froth in some big‑name companies, he believes the broader market is in a “relatively decent place,” rather than on the brink of a bubble burst.
The public markets remain resilient, fueling cautious optimism. The key is to find opportunities where innovation intersects with real-world problems and to look for founders who understand their markets and can adapt quickly.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://twitter.com/INN_Technology
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mseatter@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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