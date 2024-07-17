- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Skyharbour Resources CEO Unveils Drilling Plans for Flagship Uranium Projects in Athabasca Basin
“I think our timing is great. We're here to find and delineate new uranium resources in what is, in my opinion, the best uranium-mining district in the world,” said Jordan Trimble, president and CEO of Skyharbour Resources.
In a recent interview with the Investing News Network, Jordan Trimble, president and CEO of Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH), shared exciting developments in the company's uranium exploration efforts and offered valuable insights on the current state of the uranium market.
Trimble highlighted significant progress at Skyharbour's two core projects: Russell Lake and Moore Lake. At Russell Lake, the company has made what Trimble described as a "breakthrough discovery" in its initial drilling program.
"Within the first few holes at the Russell project, we've intersected something quite significant, indicating a high-grade zone of uranium mineralization," he said, emphasizing the potential of this early stage find.
The Moore Lake project also yielded promising results, with recent drilling at the Maverick zone revealing impressive intercepts. Trimble noted, "Our results from the Maverick zone at Moore Lake, including 7.3 percent over 3 meters, clearly show the potential for substantial growth and resource expansion."
Looking ahead, Skyharbour has ambitious plans for both projects. Trimble outlined an extensive drilling campaign set for this summer and fall, totaling approximately 7,000 to 8,000 meters across Russell Lake and Moore Lake.
"We're fully funded and permitted for these operations," Trimble commented, indicating the company's readiness to capitalize on its recent successes.
Read the full interview with Skyharbour Resources President and CEO Jordan Trimble above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Skyharbour Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Skyharbour Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Skyharbour Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest News
Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.