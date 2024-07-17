Skyharbour Resources CEO Unveils Drilling Plans for Flagship Uranium Projects in Athabasca Basin

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Robert Friedland: No Rational Price for Copper as "Essentially Infinite" Demand Meets Short Supply

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

New High-Grade 35% Copper and 10g/t Gold Rock Chips at Ti-Tree

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

Uranium and Gold Explorer Piche to Commence Trading on ASX

HMW Project Update

Nevada Sunrise Initiates Data Review to Develop New Drill Targets at the Coronado Copper Project, Nevada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Tempest Minerals

TEM:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Badge
Skyharbour Resources
Pre-eminent uranium explorer and prospect generator in Canada’s Athabasca Basin
Uranium Investing

Skyharbour Resources CEO Unveils Drilling Plans for Flagship Uranium Projects in Athabasca Basin

Uranium Investing
Skyharbour Resources CEO Unveils Drilling Plans for Flagship Uranium Projects in Athabasca Basin

“I think our timing is great. We're here to find and delineate new uranium resources in what is, in my opinion, the best uranium-mining district in the world,” said Jordan Trimble, president and CEO of Skyharbour Resources.

In a recent interview with the Investing News Network, Jordan Trimble, president and CEO of Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH), shared exciting developments in the company's uranium exploration efforts and offered valuable insights on the current state of the uranium market.

Trimble highlighted significant progress at Skyharbour's two core projects: Russell Lake and Moore Lake. At Russell Lake, the company has made what Trimble described as a "breakthrough discovery" in its initial drilling program.

"Within the first few holes at the Russell project, we've intersected something quite significant, indicating a high-grade zone of uranium mineralization," he said, emphasizing the potential of this early stage find.

The Moore Lake project also yielded promising results, with recent drilling at the Maverick zone revealing impressive intercepts. Trimble noted, "Our results from the Maverick zone at Moore Lake, including 7.3 percent over 3 meters, clearly show the potential for substantial growth and resource expansion."

Looking ahead, Skyharbour has ambitious plans for both projects. Trimble outlined an extensive drilling campaign set for this summer and fall, totaling approximately 7,000 to 8,000 meters across Russell Lake and Moore Lake.

"We're fully funded and permitted for these operations," Trimble commented, indicating the company's readiness to capitalize on its recent successes.

Read the full interview with Skyharbour Resources President and CEO Jordan Trimble above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Skyharbour Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Skyharbour Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Skyharbour Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

SYH:CA
tsxv stocksotcqx stocksuranium stocksuranium explorationtsxv:syhuranium investingUranium Investing
The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News

Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×