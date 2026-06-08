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June 08, 2026
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Tenement Application Expands Newmans Rare Earth Target Area
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INN Article Notification
31 August 2025
Basin Energy
Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Keep Reading...
27 May
High grade rare earth mineralisation confirmed at Newmans
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced High grade rare earth mineralisation confirmed at NewmansDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 April
Quarterly Activities Report
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 April
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 April
Strategic Investors Lead Financing to Advance Exploration
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Strategic Investors Lead Financing to Advance ExplorationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 April
Drilling Commenced At Newmans Prospect
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling Commenced At Newmans ProspectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
6h
Anfield Energy Prepares Shootaring Mill for 2027 Uranium Revival
Anfield Energy (TSXV:AEC,NASDAQ:AEC) has commenced preparatory dismantling work at its Shootaring Canyon uranium mill in Utah ahead of a targeted 2027 production restart.The company announced Monday (June 8) that it has begun removing existing leach tanks at the facility to lower its reclamation... Keep Reading...
02 June
Cameco Boosts Cigar Lake Stake, Denison Makes Progress at Phoenix
Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) has reached an agreement with Orano Canada and TEPCO Resources to acquire TEPCO’s 5 percent participating interest in the Cigar Lake joint venture.Upon the transaction's close, which is expected in Q3, Cameco’s ownership of the tier one asset will increase by 2.871... Keep Reading...
28 May
Cameco Resumes Full Production at Key Lake and McArthur River Operations
Uranium major Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) has resumed full production at its Key Lake mill and McArthur River mine in northern Saskatchewan following a supply route disruption caused by regional flooding.The logistics disruption stemmed from the partial collapse of the Smoothstone River Bridge due... Keep Reading...
26 May
Justin Huhn: Uranium's "Unique" Supply Setup, Plus Prices, Stocks, Demand
Justin Huhn, editor and founder of Uranium Insider, shares his forecast for the uranium sector, weighing in on supply, demand and prices. While the market is currently in a pullback, he believes the long-term outlook remains strong — and in the short term, he sees uranium as "very tradable."... Keep Reading...
22 May
US, Iran Talk Peace, but Remain Deadlocked Over Enriched Uranium
The US and Iran are signaling progress toward ending their conflict, but a final peace deal remains stalled over a critical friction point: the fate of Tehran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium (HEU).While the issue of tolling within the Strait of Hormuz is also pressing, the stockpile is a... Keep Reading...
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