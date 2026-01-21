Rockland Resources Closes Private Placement Tranche
Vancouver, British Columbia, January 21, 2026 TheNewswire - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF), is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated January 9, 2026, the Company has closed a tranche of the non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 10,880,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,088,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 36-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.15 per share. Finders' fees of $5,800 cash were paid in connection with this private placement.
A senior officer of the Company has subscribed for an aggregate of 300,000 Units as part of the private placement.
The balance of the private placement is expected to close on January 27th, 2026.
Proceeds raised will be used to advance the Company's Cole Gold Mines project in Red Lake, Ontario as well as for general working capital.
Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.
About Rockland Resources Ltd.
Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael England, CEO & Director
For further information, please contact:
Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca
Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
