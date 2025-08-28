ResetData Creates New Public Sovereign AI Supercomputer in Australia
The tech company claims that it holds twice the AI computing power of existing public supercomputers like Gadi and Setonix.
Australian cloud provider ResetData, part of the Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI), has unveiled AI-F1, a public sovereign AI supercomputer.
Located in Australia, AI-F1 offers onshore, high-performance AI computing resources tailored for government, academic, and business sectors.
The multi-megawatt supercomputer allows customers to leverage NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) NIM microservices, which are designed to work on machine learning and large language models.
ResetData’s launch of AI-F1 fell a little short of its projected schedule, with a February announcement stating that the supercomputer will begin operations in the second quarter of 2025.
According to the company, what’s good about AI-F1 is that it keeps sensitive data within Australia, ensuring that companies “can compete globally while keeping their data protected and onshore.”
Over 350 people reportedly worked on completing the vision for the new supercomputer, including the creation of 12 full-time jobs.
ResetData asserts that, at full capacity, AI-F1 will be the most powerful public GPU-cluster supercomputer in the country, exceeding the capabilities of current leaders like Gadi and Setonix.
At present, Gadi is recognised as a reputable copilot for solar and renewable energy management, while Setonix is focused on accelerating scientific research in areas such as astrophysics, climate science and health sciences.
Setonix is also said to be among the world’s most environmentally friendly supercomputers, something that AI-F1 aims to emulate.
“AI-F1 utilises revolutionary liquid immersion cooling technology, delivering up to a 45 percent reduction in emissions, cutting operational costs by up to 40 percent compared to legacy data centres, and operating with zero wastewater,” ResetData elaborated, adding that the platform offers 10 times better cooling performance in just one-tenth the floorspace of traditional data centres.
The supercomputer will be housed in a pre-existing building, ensuring minimal latency for critical applications.
Additionally, ResetData’s comprehensive AI Marketplace offers immediate access to pre-built, pre-trained, and NVIDIA-certified AI solutions, supporting industries ranging from accounting and legal services to retail, technology, and engineering.
Celebrating with a competition
To celebrate the launch of AI-F1, the company launched a competition for Australian innovators, startups, researchers and organisations “designed to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence and find solutions to critical challenges across health, housing, technology and sustainability.”
“We challenge entrants to think big,” said Australian comedian and tech commentator Adam Spencer. “Could we see an Australian large language model? New ways to uplift our health and wellbeing, or new ideas to address housing affordability?”
Competition winners will be announced at the Sydney SXSW Festival on October 15 to 16. The total prize package is valued at approximately AU$1 million, including up to 200 billion AI tokens and mentorship to realise the winning idea.
Applications to the competition will be accepted until September 30.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.