New Purpose ETFs Give Canadian Investors Access to Leading Tech Stocks
New tech ETFs from Purpose Investments offer exposure to Palantir, Coinbase, Broadcom and top Nasdaq earners.
Asset management firm Purpose Investments launched seven new Yield Shares exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Thursday (February 20), including four that offer Canadians exposure to key tech companies.
Purpose Investments' new ETF lineup
Three of Purpose's ETFs — the Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF (CBOE:YPLT), the Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF (CBOE:YCON) and the Broadcom (AGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF (CBOE:YAVG) — offer concentrated exposure to leading enterprises in the defense, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.
The Tech Innovators Yield Shares Purpose ETF (CBOE:YMAG) offers exposure to the largest and most influential earners on the Nasdaq. Known by the acronym BATMMAAN, the tech stocks in this ETF are Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).
“The Tech Innovators Yield Shares is an exciting evolution of our suite, bringing together industry giants with a sophisticated strategy that allows investors to participate in their growth while generating enhanced, diversified income. This powerful blend of innovation and yield is designed to meet the needs of today’s investors,” said Nick Mersch, portfolio manager for Purpose's Yield Shares division, in a press release.
The remaining three ETFs offer exposure to Costco (NASDAQ:COST), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Their names and tickers are as follows:
- Costco (COST) Yield Shares Purpose ETF (CBOE:YCST)
- UnitedHealth (UNH) Yield Shares Purpose ETF (CBOE:YUNH)
- Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF (CBOE:YNET)
All seven ETFs use a covered call strategy to generate attractive monthly distributions.
This approach allows investors to potentially earn a higher income than traditional dividend yields while maintaining exposure to the performance of these leading companies.
The Yield Shares ETFs are available for purchase through brokers and investment advisors.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
