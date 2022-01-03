Psychedelics Outlook 2022: Clinical Data Will Pave the Way
After a difficult period in the stock market in 2021, what lies ahead for the psychedelics industry in 2022?
Click here to read the previous psychedelics outlook.
Following a difficult year for psychedelics investments, 2022 is shaping up to be a meaningful year on an ongoing challenging path.
The psychedelics industry has been caught between the rush and thrill of a brand new alternative drug market launching and the pursuit of a business model akin to the slow and methodical pharmaceutical space.
Here, the Investing News Network (INN) offers a preview for what investors can expect when it comes to the psychedelics industry through the year 2022.
Psychedelics outlook 2022: How will the market shape up?
Andrew Charrette, director of regulatory affairs and psychedelic advisor with KGK Science, told INN the industry will move ahead by way of what the responsible drug maker companies do in the next year.
The regulatory expert said he values companies employed in responsible medical psychedelic drug research above the rest and investors should continue to look for those players amid the pack.
When it comes to the potential of a major approval showing up early, Charrette said he didn’t expect to see any candidate ahead of schedule. However, for 2022, he is encouraged to potentially see a more open dialogue with drug regulators like the US Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada.
“I think we'll start to see a back and forth and the development of sort of an idea of what their policies will look like,” Charrette said.
As part of an online webinar hosted by law firm Aird & Berlis, Sumant S. Kulkarni, managing director with Canaccord Genuity and an analyst covering several names in the psychedelic space, said it makes sense for there to be quite a few companies at this nascent stage of the industry.
“There is going to be a natural filter in the sense that the companies that can make it through controlled clinical trials would probably be the winners in the longer term,” Kulkarni said.
“It all comes down to proving that in a controlled clinical trial and I think several companies are on the right track,” Kulkarni said.
Despite the level of stigma associated with psychedelic substances, Kulkarni said a typical biotech investor would not “bat an eyelid on the nature of these drugs” when it comes to reviewing advanced studies of psychedelic medicines.
When discussing what a “classical biotech investor” would look for when examining a drug company, Kulkarni said the following:
- What is the molecule?
- What is the intellectual property behind it?
- Which company is developing it?
- What is the team like?
- What indication has that company chosen?
- What is the probability of success to push these molecules through a classical clinical trial?
Psychedelics outlook 2022: Is a lull setting in until the first major approval?
When asked about the potential period of volatility from the present until there is a landmark approval for one of the leading psychedelic drug treatment candidates, Charrette said any progress for these studies is good but there will still be challenges ahead.
Particularly, investor patience will be tested as the highlight of 2022, at least for Charrette, will be getting a better understanding by how regulators review these drugs, which “doesn't translate to a drug approval, but it is something.”
Charrette didn’t sugar coat the current situation for the market: “It'll be difficult and it's going to be difficult for even the best companies as they're still flying blind right now.”
[Name] said some investors may still have reservations about the nature of these molecules and the stigma around the drugs, but in the long run he sees all of that changing as soon as the first approval hits.
The challenge of the market as it stands lies on the need to understand drug approval programs can take a significant amount of time and capital to complete.
James Halifax, host of the popular Psychedelic Investor YouTube channel, told INN in 2022 he wants to see the launch of a Phase 3 trial from Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) for their psilocybin-based candidate for treatment-resistant depression as well as a Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD,NEO:MMED) Phase 2b trial for treating anxiety disorders with an LSD-based drug.
The expert is encouraged by the progress seen so far from the medical research aspect but is not satisfied. When it comes to 2022, he wants to see more studies and for the data to continue to expand.
The research is showing positive potential, but are the companies in the market today prepared to take these drugs all the way?
Sabrina Ramkellawan, co-founder and chief operating officer of the Knowde Group and research committee lead with MAPS Canada, told INN she regularly encounters companies with very little understanding of the costs associated with all aspects of medical drug research programs and additionally setting up clinics.
“I feel like they're just running to do a bunch of things, and not really thinking through their revenue models,” the expert advisor told INN, following a panel at the psychedelic business conference portion of the Lift Expo.
The Knowde Group is a research and consultancy group offering companies business support in their plans. Ramkellawan has evaluated companies in psychedelics and cannabis.
She cautioned those excited within the market to wait for more long-term data and results on the impact of these drugs.
Dugan Selkirk, investor relations manager with Universal Ibogaine (TSXV:IBO), agreed with Ramkellawan’s point on the pursuit of revenue proving a differentiation factor for the industry.
Selkirk told INN, “The space is crowded. Look for strong differentiation and revenue generation models.”
Psychedelics outlook 2022: Is it realistic to expect a big pharma deal in 2022?
Since the revitalized business interest for psychedelic businesses took off, there’s been an attempt to parallel the industry with the works of the pharmaceutical space.
As such, there’s been anticipation and murmuring about when a deal could take place between a big name established pharma and an up-and-coming psychedelic company.
That event may still be far away from where the industry is currently, according to experts.
Ramkellawan told INN there’s no denying pharma is looking at this sector, and perhaps even closer than expected at this point. However, their point of entry won’t be rushed or based on hype, the expert said.
“They're not going to just come in, and (acquire) someone who is growing some psilocybin. They're not interested in that,” Ramkellawan said. “But if someone does the data on something that has some sort of formulation that they could patent and then they have good early phase results, I can see pharma coming in.”
Ramkellawan, who also has a pharmaceutical business background, said she has heard from biopharma companies wanting to be kept in the loop of the psychedelics industry.
Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin (NEO:CYBN,NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN), told INN when it comes to 2022 he expects “to see some potential consolidation and M&A transactions.”
The executive affirmed psychedelics are here to stay, as in 2022 there will be critical developments on clinical trials using these substances.
Psychedelics outlook 2022: Expect a flurry of new medical studies
Ramkellawan told INN that 2022 will be marked by more clinical trials being launched all over the space, as she has met with several clients exploring various research programs.
The expert told INN this is a critical need of the industry, as more research results are needed to really get the industry some acceptance from the medical community.
“When I say data, I don't mean like a bunch of observational data … I mean real data that looks at efficacy with controlled clinical trials — the gold standard of clinical trials, (which) are accepted by the regulatory bodies,” Ramkellawan told INN.
Larry Zeifman, partner at mid-sized accounting firm Zeifmans LLP, agreed with Ramkellawan's assessment on the importance of these studies, telling INN the market will make or break in 2022 based on clinical trials.
Psychedelics outlook 2022: Investor takeaway
As the industry continues to mature, investors are being presented with a variety of opportunities in a naturally divergent market. In addition to the hopes of a drug development program proving the efficacy of these compounds on a new level, there are also viable clinic businesses and the potential for other segments, such as retreats, rising up along the growth of the market.
But at the end of the day, the industry seems dictated by the progress of the drug makers and the leading companies.
When it comes to 2022, there may be steady developments with some of the leading clinical trials and those will likely help with the visibility and acceptance of psychedelics.
Don’t forget to follow @INN_LifeScience for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Universal Ibogaine is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.