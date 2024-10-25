PGMs Surge as US Pushes G7 Sanctions, BRICS Eyes Trade Alternatives

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

True North Copper

TNC:AU

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Palladium Investing

PGMs Surge as US Pushes G7 Sanctions, BRICS Eyes Trade Alternatives

Palladium and platinum prices jumped as the US called for G7 sanctions on Russian metals and BRICS discussed a new precious metals exchange.

A one ounce bar of palladium.
corlaffra / Shutterstock

Palladium and platinum prices soared in recent trading sessions, reflecting the direct effects of heightened geopolitical tensions between Western powers and Russia.

On October 24, palladium prices surged by nearly 10 percent in a single day, reaching approximately US$1,168 per troy ounce. They surged even higher the following day, touching US$1,200 for the first time since since December 2023.

Platinum also experienced an uptick, although a less pronounced one. The metal's price rose to about US$1,044, marking a five month high, although it pulled back after.

Over the past two months, the sister metals have seen considerable volatility. In late August, palladium reached a seven-year low of US$835. Its price following this recent surge represents an over 40 percent recovery from that low. Platinum has also followed a positive trajectory, recovering from levels of around US$900 during the same period.

Potential for G7 trade sanctions on Russian palladium drive price volatility

The rise in palladium prices can be attributed to the US Treasury's call for stricter sanctions on Russian precious metals, which include both palladium and platinum.

The US recently proposed to its Group of Seven (G7) partners that they consider sanctioning Russian exports of key metals, including palladium and titanium.

A similar situation in December last year — when the UK banned certain Russian metal imports — saw an even larger price reaction, with palladium jumping around US$300, or 30 percent, within just five days.

It is worth noting that Russia is a major global supplier for the metals, accounting for approximately 40 percent of palladium and a significant portion of platinum production.

As the war in Ukraine continues, the US and its allies are concerned about the implications of Russian exports on global supply chains.

If G7 sanctions on Russian palladium exports were to materialize, the impact on the US market would be substantial.

Currently, the US is already facing a shortage of physical palladium, with domestic production unable to meet the demand, especially as Sibanye-Stillwater(NYSE:SBSW), one of the largest US sources of palladium, is planning to halve its platinum and palladium production at its mine in Montana next year.

Recycling palladium has not yet filled this gap, and much of the existing supply from South Africa has been accounted for, leaving few alternative sources for US consumers.

While G7 nations would face enforcement challenges due to the potential fallout across automotive, electronics and other palladium-dependent sectors, the possibility alone is reshaping market expectations

Russia proposes BRICS precious metals exchange at Summit

Russia may have some plans of its own. On Thursday (October 24), Reuters reported that at this years annual BRICS Summit, which concluded that day, Russia suggested the BRICS countries establish a precious metals exchange aimed at ensuring fair pricing and expanding trade within the bloc, according to Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

This proposal aligns with broader BRICS discussions on building financial infrastructure alternatives to counterbalance Western-dominated platforms.

The envisioned BRICS exchange would cover key aspects of precious metals trading, including creating benchmark price indicators, establishing standards for bullion production and trade, and providing clearing and auditing instruments for market participants.

These mechanisms would offer an alternative to longstanding Western exchanges such as the London Metal Exchange (LME), and act as a safeguard against sanctions affecting BRICS members.

The BRICS initiative could help Russia and its allies bypass these barriers, promoting freer trade within the bloc and offering member countries like China and India an alternative source for precious metals outside of Western markets.

For the US and Europe, this initiative signals a possible reduction in BRICS’ reliance on Western financial systems, potentially reshaping trade patterns for metals critical to industries like automotive, technology and jewelry.

However, Russia's proposal to establish a new trading mechanism for precious metals within the BRICS framework has raised eyebrows among market players.

Such actions could complicate existing trade routes and affect pricing mechanisms, as the world’s primary market for palladium and platinum has historically been centered in London. Collectively, the market response to these geopolitical developments has been marked by an increase in speculative trading activity.

To illustrate, recent trading volumes for palladium and platinum have surged. For instance, the dramatic rise in palladium prices is notable given its primary use in autocatalysts for gasoline engines — a sector facing scrutiny as governments globally target net-zero carbon emissions.

As the US and its allies push for tighter sanctions, and as Russia seeks to forge new trading partnerships within BRICS, the market for these precious metals can expect further volatility moving forward

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
NYSE:SBSW
palladium stocksplatinum investingplatinum stockspalladium investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Precious Metals

Ready to invest in precious metals? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Precious Metals Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.