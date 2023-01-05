Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Platinum in 2023
2022 saw the platinum market fall into deficit. Find out how impactful this shortfall will be in the year ahead.
The platinum price saw a value spike early in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s role in the platinum group metals (PGM) production space pushed the platinum price to US$1,152 per ounce in March, its highest point since June 2021.
Concern around Russian platinum supply subsided quickly, despite the nation ranking second in terms of annual production.
By the end of March, prices for the precious metal slipped back below US$1,050, where it remained for the rest of the year.
Unable to shake off the weight of global economic turbulence brought on by inflation and countering interest rate increases, platinum remained well off its 2021 high of US$1,303.
Platinum's price performance in 2022.
Chart via TradingEconomics.
However, platinum demand did see broad growth across demand segments helping to reduce the platinum surplus as analysts forecast the market will swing into deficit in 2023.
“Platinum has shifted into a small deficit this year,” said Wilma Swarts, director of PGM at Metals Focus. “While we have seen positive growth in the automotive sector, the underlying factors driving the market balance this year are heavily weighted towards weaker supply rather than stronger demand. Global demand for 2022 will be flat on 2021 at 7.4 million ounces while global supply is forecast to decline by 11 percent to 7.3 million ounces.”
Platinum production challenges deplete surplus
Despite Russian production being less impactful to the platinum market, flooding and electrical issues early in 2022 weighed on total output for the year.
“Operational challenges meant refined platinum production declined 11 percent (-171 koz) year-on-year in Q3’22,” the World Platinum Investment Council’s platinum quarterly reads. “Maintenance and power supply challenges in South Africa – supplier of over 70 percent of mined supply – resulted in an 18 percent decline during the quarter.”
The report pointed to Anglo American Platinum’s (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) rebuilding of the its Polokwane smelter and Sibanye-Stillwater’s (NYSE:SBSW,JSE:SSW) flooding at its Montana mine as major factors in the production decline.
Q3’s output reduction contributed to the 9 percent year-over-year platinum production fall.
The recycling segment also contracted by 13 percent or 61 thousand ounces (koz) in 2022. Fewer scrapped autocatalysts and less Chinese jewelry being sold back made up the largest portion of the shrinking segment.
“Both the mining and recycling constraints are themes that are expected to continue through the end of 2022 and into 2023, with total supply for 2022 expected to be down 10 percent on 2021 at 7,306 koz,” the WPIC forecast reads.
Automotive demand still recovering
By September, platinum sunk to its lowest point in almost two years at US$828.47. The low was short-lived as prices rebounded to the US$927 level at the start of the fourth quarter.
Following two years of disruptions brought on by the pandemic, automotive demand began to recover during the second half of 2022.
“Automotive production numbers have been constrained by the semiconductor and other supply chain challenges,” said Ed Sterck, director of research at the WPIC. “We see those easing into next year. But production is still struggling to get back to pre-COVID levels.”
The fragility of re-established supply chains, lingering chip scarcity and the current economic environment are all headwinds that could prevent platinum price growth in 2023.
“Given that we've had several years of automotive production falling below demand levels, we've got some elements of pent-up demand,” Sterck said. “But even looking past that, we think that automotive production rates are remaining below recessionary levels of consumer demand.”
On the flipside, some of that repressed demand and the ongoing substitution of palladium for platinum helped push platinum demand from the auto sector up 25 percent year-over-year.
For Swarts, the primary catalyst behind this uptick is “tighter emission” standards.
“By mid-July (2021), all heavy-duty vehicles in China had to comply with China VIa emissions legislation,” she said. “This means that 2022 was the first full year in which all heavy-duty vehicles produced would have had to be fitted with a China VI-compliant aftertreatment system.”
With platinum being prized for its ability to reduce vehicle emissions, many automakers have chosen to increase platinum loadings or replace pricey palladium ones with platinum.
“The substitution of platinum in place of palladium in light-duty vehicles ensured the demand in the light-duty segment grew, despite the acceleration of battery electric vehicle production and the lingering chip and other part shortages,” Swarts said.
Weak investment segment outweighs strong Industrial demand
Although platinum industrial demand in Q3 rose 10 percent compared to Q3 2021, overall, the segment contracted 14 percent year-over-year. However, 2021 was a record year in terms of industrial demand, and Sterck expects 2023 to be another.
“There are quite a number of capacity additions in the chemical and glass sub sectors for industrial demand, which are helping drive 2023 to being the second strongest year for industrial demand on record,” he said.
The director of research went on to point out that Chinese platinum imports have ballooned in recent years, similar to palladium in the 2010s.
“China's appetite for platinum has just skyrocketed since the middle of 2021,” he said. “And China has been importing significant amounts of platinum well in excess of identified demand — about 1.2 million ounces — since the beginning of last year.”
This could pose a problem as the market swings into deficit following several years of surplus.
“That material is now graphically captured in China because regulations make it very difficult, if not impossible, to export it once it's in the country,” Sterck said. “So, the rest of the world is certainly not going to have platinum to meet a shortfall.”
Whether Chinese imports are going to the automotive sector, stockpiling or to build the nation’s hydrogen sector is unknown. The latter is an area that Sterck sees having potential around the world.
“There are lots of investors looking at platinum at the moment for that hydrogen angle, whether they feel like it's ready to be used as a proxy for hydrogen yet, I think that is still a bit of an open question,” Sterck said. “But certainly, investors are doing the background work now to be comfortable.”
While investors look into hydrogen, the platinum ETF segment continued to see outflows for the fifth consecutive quarter.
“There's an opportunity cost of holding an ETF where you're paying an annual management fee, and any cash that's associated with that investment isn't actually generating an income,” he said, adding that some of the selloff has been investors looking for yield.
Sterck went on to say that some of the rotation out of ETFs has led investors to the forwards and futures market where they can retain exposure in a much more “cost effective fashion.”
In previous years there has also been an exodus from platinum ETFs into mining equities, but 2022 was not impacted by this trend, according to Swarts.
“Rotation to mining equities was not a major theme for the 575 koz liquidation we have seen,” she said. “It is more likely that the current inflationary concerns and rising interest rates pushed investors away from the precious metals complex this year.”
As ETFs faced more drawdowns, bar and coin demand made an incremental move growing by 2 percent to 340 koz in 2022. Bar and coin purchases are expected to strengthen in 2023, with the bar and coin sector anticipated to make a 49 percent uptick.
“Retail investments are often good barometers of safe-haven demand and countermeasures against rising inflation,” Swarts said. “The positive growth comes from continued interest in the US market and our expectation of a reversal from net selling this year to net buying in Japan in 2023.”
Sterck also cited the Japanese market, which he described as “mature,” as a leading factor in the segment’s growth. After spending the early part of 2022 selling bars and coins, Japanese investors pivoted and began buying again.
“I think that investors in Japan have kind of become normalized to higher price levels in yen terms,” Sterck said.
Production challenges persist as demand increases
Looking further into 2023, mining production is a factor investors should keep an eye on according to the WPIC.
“South Africa’s struggles with load shedding, which increased significantly quarter-on-quarter, are expected to continue to negatively impact refined metal output for the foreseeable future,” the report states. “Whilst output from Russia is currently forecast to remain flat year-on-year in 2023.”
For Metals Focus’ Swarts, the instability in South Africa’s electric grid is expected to weigh on the nation’s output.
“We will pay close attention to the country's social stability as election campaigning starts ahead of the 2024 national elections," she said.
The director of PGMs also pointed to secondary supply remaining an important issue this year.
“This was severely impaired as fewer cars were scrapped, leading to lower spent autocatalyst recycling," she said.
Swarts went on to say that Metals Focus will also be keeping a close eye on the demand side of the market.
“The unwinding of the chip and other part shortages will remain on the radar,” Swarts said. “We will also keep close track of the rate of powertrain electrification and the implications of higher battery material costs.”
Longer term, the PGM specialist expects platinum's place in the hydrogen economy to play a role in its growth.
“Developments in the investment in the hydrogen economy will be important,” she said. “Platinum will be a critical raw material for the production and consumption of green hydrogen.”
Platinum ended 2022 trading for US$1,068.38.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- Platinum Price Update: H1 2022 in Review ›
- How to Invest in Platinum ›
- PGMs Prices Soar Amid Potential Supply Challenges Out of Russia ›
- Will Platinum be Impacted by Electric Cars? ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1838.98
|+6.33
|Silver
|23.45
|+0.23
|Copper
|3.84
|+0.02
|Palladium
|1713.17
|+7.94
|Platinum
|1087.26
|+4.75
|Oil
|73.60
|-0.07
|Heating Oil
|2.96
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|3.62
|-0.10
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Platinum Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.