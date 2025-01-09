Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Top 5 NASDAQ Cybersecurity Stocks (Updated January 2025)

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Investing in Graphene Companies

Trending Press Releases

Fortune Minerals Provides an Update of NICO Project Test Work, Rio Tinto Process Collaboration & Feasibility Study

Term Sheet for Hydrogen Supply and Offtake with Uniper

Mawson Passes the Verification Process for Sustainable Exploration in Finland

Full HMW Phase 2 (21Ktpa LCE) Mining Permit Granted

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

World Uranium Outlook 2025

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Gold Investing

Nova Minerals Converts Debt Facility, Plans Work at Alaska Gold-Antimony Project

The full outstanding balance of Nova's debt facility will be converted into ordinary shares of the company priced at AU$0.25 each.

Gold coins and bars beside bag.
Kotchapan VII / Shutterstock

Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA,NASDAQ:NVA) announced on Wednesday (January 8) that it has reached an agreement with Nebari Gold Fund 1 to eliminate its existing convertible debt facility.

The full outstanding balance of US$5.42 million will be converted into ordinary shares, priced at AU$0.25 each.

The deal follows Nova’s sale of its non-core investment in Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) for AU$10.85 million.

According to Nova, Nebari’s intent is to continue in its partner role, now as a supportive shareholder, as Nova works to unlock future value at the Alaska-based Estelle gold and critical minerals project.

“This conversion is a serious vote of confidence by Nebari, which brings us a step closer to realizing our vision which is to concurrently develop Estelle into a tier one gold asset and to help secure a US domestic supply chain for the strategically important mineral antimony,” said Nova CEO Christopher Gerteisen in a release.

After the conversion, Nova will retain all the proceeds of the Snow Lake sale for the development of Estelle. The company said that after the exercise of NASDAQ warrants over the last few ays its cash position stands at AU$16 million.

"Establishing a domestic source of the critical mineral antimony is more important than ever, and we stand ready to responsibly produce critical resources here at home and help strengthen America’s national and economic security," Nova said.

Gerteisen added that the company will continue to work with Nebari in the operational phase of Estelle.

The conversion is set to happen on January 13.

West Red Lake, Lion One working with Nebari

Nebari has also been involved in other transactions over the past few weeks.

Canadian company West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV:WRLG,OTCQB:WRLGF) announced on January 2 that it has entered into a completed credit agreement with Nebari to borrow up to US$35 million.

The companies first entered into a non-binding term sheet in October 2024.

In addition, gold producer Lion One Metals (TSXV:LIO,OTCQX:LOMLF) entered into an agreement with Nebari to amend certain terms and draw down a further US$4 million of its senior secured financing facility.

The agreement was announced on December 2, 2024, along with the company’s updated financial results.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
NASDAQ:NVA
gold investinggold explorationcritical metals investingcritical metals explorationgold stockscritical metals stocksasx stocksalaskaunited statesGold Investing
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Gold (Australia Edition)

Ready to invest in gold? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Gold Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.