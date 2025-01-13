Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource Investing News

Northern Territory Finalises Mine Legacy Remediation Program

The government said over 260 legacy mine features are being remediated under the program, boosting both safety and local employment.

Miners filing out paperwork.
King Ropes Access / Shutterstock

The Northern Territory's government has finalised a AU$5.5 million six month mine legacy remediation program for sites located in the Tennant Creek area, a January 9 press release states.

The next phase will involve Alice Springs, where further works are scheduled for later this year.

“Mining has been an integral part of the Northern Territory’s history for more than 150 years, but historical mining activities have left behind a range of legacy features such as open shafts, degraded infrastructure, tailings dams, and waste rock dumps,” said Gerard Maley, deputy chief minister and minister for mining and energy.

“The safety program we’ve delivered in Tennant Creek is addressing these risks by remediating over 260 legacy mine features, keeping the public safe and providing significant local employment opportunities for Territorians."

The program forms part of Department of Mining and Energy’s Legacy Mines Small Mines Safety Program, which addresses public safety risks from historic mine sites and creates employment and economic benefits for citizens.

The government said that safety works at Tennant Creek were performed by DAC Enterprises. This included backfilling 182 mine voids, installing 27 shaft covers and 35 adit covers and fencing and signposting 16 mine voids.

A total of 19 local businesses in Tennant Creek were utilized by DAC Enterprises throughout the program, creating six new jobs. Four Aboriginal workers also participated. Tennant Creek's total population is just over 3,000.

“The Tennant Creek project highlights how legacy mine remediation can provide regional economic stimulus, with similar opportunities expected in other parts of the Northern Territory as the program continues,” the government said.

Steve Edgington, minister for Aboriginal affairs and member for Barkly, praised the government's support of regional towns, adding that the program “has been a real boost for Tennant Creek” as it has supported local businesses.

The next phase of remediation works in Alice Springs and Pine Creek is now in the planning stage. A tender for small mines safety works around Alice Springs will also be released in the coming months.

Works for legacy mine audits in the Katherine and Darwin regions are also in progress.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

