Gold

Investing News
.

BTV News Alert Video: Outback Goldfields Acquires 4 Assets in Hot Gold District

- February 1st, 2021
Outback Goldfields Logo

Outback Goldfields Corp. Outback Goldfields is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Feb 1st to 7th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.outbackgoldfields.comAbout BTV:BTV-Business Television is Canada’s longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding …

Outback Goldfields Corp. (CSE: OZ The company’s land package consists of more than 1,100 hectares in a high-grade gold exploration district.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/outback-goldfields-gold-exploration-news-alert-60sec/

Outback Goldfields Corp. (CSE: OZ)

Outback Goldfields is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Feb 1st to 7th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

outbackgoldfields.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada’s longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73344

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Outback Goldfields

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Outback Goldfields using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Outback Goldfields: Exploring for High Grade Gold in the Victorian Goldfields
Outback Goldfields Starts Trading As “OZ” on the CSE
Outback Goldfields Completes Acquisition of Victorian Gold Projects
Skarb Exploration Announces Name Change to Outback Goldfields, Symbol Change to “OZ” and Consolidation of Shares

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×