Class 1 Nickel New Director Appointment

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICOOTCQB: NICLF) (“Class 1 Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mathew Fitch as a director of the Company. Mr Mathew Fitch’s appointment further strengthens the Company’s Board of Directors and management team.

Mathew Fitch is a co-founder of Fusion Capital, which incorporates Bustech Group, Brabham Automotive, HeliostatSA and EVANT. Bustech Group is Australia’s largest privately owned manufacturer of diesel, electric and hydrogen Buses.

His ownership interest is spread across the Hospitality, Advanced Manufacturing, Automotive, Property and Development Sectors. His background as a Financial Accountant for both Bentleys & KPMG provided a strong platform to undertake his previous role of Chief Financial Officer and Joint Managing Shareholder of the Fitch Group – a group of companies with assets in excess of $250 million spread across the commercial and residential property, manufacturing, retail, hotel and childcare industries in Australia.

Both Mr. Mathew Fitch and Mr. David Fitch also have investments in the mineral resources sector.

“With a wealth of hands-on experience ranging from boardroom level to the office floor, Mathew brings an invaluable understanding of international business, manufacturing and financial management to the Company,” said Class 1 Nickel’s President Mr. David Fitch.

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO) is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its 100% owned Alexo-Dundonald Project, a portfolio of komatiite hosted magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide resources located near Timmins, Ontario, as well the Somanike komatiite hosted nickel copper project in Quebec, which includes the famous Marbridge Mine.

