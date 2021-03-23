Tempus Completes Sale of Mineral Creek Project

Tempus Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has completed the OptionJoint Venture Agreement with Robinhood Gold Corp. originally announced on January 4, 2021, in respect of the Mineral Creek Project located in British Columbia, CanadaThe Mineral Creek Project is located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and was acquired by Tempus together with the Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold Project in 2019. The Property …

Tempus Resources Ltd. (“Tempus Resources” or the “Company”) (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTC PINK:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the OptionJoint Venture Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Robinhood Gold Corp. (“RGC”) originally announced on January 4, 2021, in respect of the Mineral Creek Project located in British Columbia, Canada

The Mineral Creek Project is located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and was acquired by Tempus together with the Blackdome-Elizabeth Gold Project in 2019. The Property consists of 42 contiguous mineral claims totalling 9,877 hectares.

Under the terms of the Agreement, RGC can earn an initial 75% interest by completing $2.0 million in work commitments before 31 December 2023 and is the operator of the Mineral Creek Project. RGC has the option to purchase an additional 5% interest by paying Tempus Resources C$1,000,000 at any time during the Joint Venture period (see the 4 January 2021 announcement for detailed terms of the Agreement).

The Mineral Creek Project area has a long history of gold mining, dating back to the late 1800s where gold was mined from placer deposits in creeks and underground adits from gold-quartz veins.

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd (“Tempus”) is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX (“TMR”) and TSX.V (“TMRR”) and OTC PINK (“TMRFF”) stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high-grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate leading to a PEA study. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in southeast Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold’s Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

