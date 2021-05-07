/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the “Company”) appoints Mr. Michael (Mick) James McMullen and Mr. Paul Benson as Non-Executive Directors to the Company Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Ian Reid , Non-Executive Chairman of OceanaGold said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to announce the appointment of two highly reputable and successful mining professionals who have achieved significant success over their collective 70 years in the industry. We believe with their track record and experience collectively with the Board will make significant contributions to the success of the Company. OceanaGold has high-quality assets and robust organic growth projects that are designed to deliver significant value for shareholders. With the addition of both Mick and Paul, we are well placed to turn the corner on the business and re-establish ourselves as one of the premier gold mining companies in the industry.”

Mr. McMullen is a geologist with nearly 30 years of experience across Australia , North and South America , Asia including the Philippines , Africa and Europe in all phases of mining development including exploration, development, operations and financing. He has broad based mining experience with precious and base metals including gold and copper from both surface mining and underground operations. While serving as Chief Executive Officer at Detour Gold and prior to that as President and Chief Executive Officer of Stillwater Mining Company, he delivered significant value to shareholders through operational improvements and optimising operations for cash flows. Mr. McMullen currently serves as an Executive Director of Venture X Resources Limited (and subject to a shareholder vote in early June will transition to a Non-Executive role) and Senior Advisor to Black Mountain Metals. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Newcastle University.

Mr. Benson is a mining engineer with over 35 years of experience across Australia , North and South America , Asia and Europe in mine development, operations, and capital markets. He has broad based experience with precious and base metals including gold, silver and copper from both surface and underground operations. More recently, Mr. Benson established SSR Mining as one of the premier gold and silver companies as Chief Executive Officer prior to its merger with Alacer Gold. Prior to this, Mr. Benson served as Chief Executive Officer at Troy Resources with principal assets in South America and prior to this in various senior management and operational roles at BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and RGC. He graduated from the University of Sydney with Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mining Engineering and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology and Exploration Geophysics and a Master’s Degree in Management from the London Business School .

Messrs McMullen and Benson will be included in the Company’s Information Circular for the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting scheduled for release later this month.

Authorised for release to market by OceanaGold Corporate Company Secretary, Liang Tang .

