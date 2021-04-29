Highlights At Red Chris, drilling continues to expand the higher grade mineralisation intersected at East Ridge and at Main Zone:At East Ridge, drilling continues to demonstrate the continuity of higher grade mineralisation with RC684, returning a partial intercept of 238m** @ 0.45gt Au & 0.52% Cu from 814m, incl. 90m** @ 0.85gt Au & 0.85% Cu from 962m. This hole is 100m down dip from RC678^^ which returned 198m @ …

Highlights

At Red Chris, drilling continues to expand the higher grade mineralisation intersected at East Ridge and at Main Zone: At East Ridge, drilling continues to demonstrate the continuity of higher grade mineralisation with RC684, returning a partial intercept of 238m** @ 0.45g/t Au & 0.52% Cu from 814m, incl. 90m**

@ 0.85g/t Au & 0.85% Cu from 962m. This hole is 100m down dip from RC678^^ which returned 198m @ 0.89g/t Au & 0.83% Cu from 800m, including 76m @ 1.8g/t Au and 1.5% Cu from 908m. East Ridge is located 300m east of the East Zone (outside of Newcrest’s Red Chris Mineral Resource estimate) with mineralisation open in all directions. In the Main Zone, drilling has intersected high grade mineralisation with RC679 returning 456m

@ 0.37 g/t Au & 0.42% Cu from 418m, incl. 98m @ 0.71g/t Au & 1.0% Cu from 440m. Main Zone has the potential for further higher grade mineralisation beneath and to the south west of the open pit.

At Havieron, drilling included both infill and growth programs: Results from growth drilling continued to support the potential for resource expansion of the Havieron system, and Completion of infill drilling with results within the Inferred Mineral Resource boundary. This drilling is in line with expectations and increases confidence in the continuity of the higher grade mineralisation.

Newcrest recently entered into an early stage option and earn-in agreement with Discovery Harbour Resources Corp on their Fortuity 89 property located in the Great Basin, Nevada.

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said, “Our exploration focus is on identifying new resources with tier one potential. We have a range of potential options and are increasingly seeing the benefits of leveraging technology to identify targets and optimise our drilling program. We recently announced our exciting East Ridge discovery, which is a new zone of higher grade mineralisation at Red Chris. East Ridge is located outside of our initial Red Chris Mineral Resource estimate with drill results to date supporting potential resource growth over time. At Havieron, the completion of infill drilling has increased our confidence in the continuity of high grade mineralisation, with results from our growth drilling program highlighting the potential for resource expansion and bulk mining outside of the South East Crescent Zone.”

Red Chris – Significant results since the December 2020(1) Quarterly Exploration Report:

RC677^^ : 524m @ 0.37g/t Au & 0.39% Cu from 528m including 156m @ 0.71g/t Au & 0.59% Cu from 638m including 10m @ 1.5g/t Au & 0.88% Cu from 784m

: RC678^^ : 198m @ 0.89g/t Au & 0.83% Cu from 800m including 104m @ 1.5g/t Au & 1.3% Cu from 884m including 76m @ 1.8g/t Au & 1.5% Cu from 908m

: RC679 : 456m @ 0.37g/t Au & 0.42% Cu from 418m including 98m @ 0.71g/t Au & 1.0% Cu from 440m

:

Havieron – Significant infill resource drilling results since the December 2020(1) Quarterly Exploration Report:

HAD112^^ 196.1m @ 1.7g/t Au & 0.28% Cu from 545.9m including 18.5m @ 4.9g/t Au & 0.60% Cu from 595m

HAD122^^ 97m @ 3.9g/t Au & 0.50% Cu from 500m including 15m @ 9.7g/t Au & 1.8% Cu from 500m

HAD123^^ 169.5m @ 3.4g/t Au & 0.33% Cu from 711.5m including 58.9m @ 6.2g/t Au & 0.23% Cu from 736.1m including 3.1m @ 95g/t Au & 0.50% Cu from 781.8m

HAD127^^ 79.3m @ 4.5g/t Au & 1.4% Cu from 537m including 41.7m @ 8.4g/t Au & 2.6% Cu from 549m

HAD130^^ 109.4m @ 5.9g/t Au & 0.63% Cu from 622m including 24m @ 17g/t Au & 1.4% Cu from 630m



Red Chris, British Columbia, Canada

Red Chris is a joint venture between Newcrest (70%) and Imperial Metals Corporation (30%). Newcrest acquired its interest and operatorship of Red Chris on 15 August 2019.

The Brownfields Exploration program is focused on the discovery of additional zones of higher grade mineralisation within the Red Chris porphyry corridor including targets outside of Newcrest’s recently released Mineral Resource estimate. During the period, there were up to seven diamond drill rigs in operation. A further 16,854m of drilling has been completed from 12 drill holes, with all drill holes intersecting mineralisation. This contributed to a total of 121,289m of drilling from 100 drill holes since Newcrest acquired its interest in the joint venture.

At East Ridge, located adjacent to the East Zone, Newcrest’s first hole has discovered a new zone of higher grade mineralisation, with hole RC678^^ returning 198m @ 0.89g/t Au & 0.83% Cu from 800m, including 76m @ 1.8g/t Au and 1.5% Cu from 908m. The style of mineralisation and grade tenor is similar to that seen in the high grade pods from the East Zone (previously reported). Follow-up drill hole RC684 drilled 100m down dip of RC678 returned a partial intercept of 238m** @ 0.45g/t Au & 0.52% Cu from 814m, incl. 90m** @ 0.85g/t Au & 0.85% Cu from 962m. This hole demonstrates the continuity of the East Ridge zone. The mineralisation at East Ridge is located 300m east of the East Zone. East Ridge is located outside of Newcrest’s Red Chris Mineral Resource estimate which supports the potential for resource growth over time. Mineralisation is open in all directions and extends the eastern side of the porphyry corridor as shown in Figures 1 and 2. Follow-up drilling to further define the extent and continuity of this high grade mineralisation is underway.

In the East Zone, drilling continues to confirm the potential for additional high grade mineralisation south of the South Boundary Fault. The South Boundary Fault currently defines the southern extent of mineralisation across the East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone. Results from RC677^^, which extended across the fault, returned 524m @ 0.37g/t Au & 0.39% Cu from 528m, including 156m @ 0.71g/t Au & 0.59% Cu from 638m. This interval also includes 10m @ 1.5g/t Au & 0.88% Cu from 784m which is located on the south side of the fault. Located 300m west of East Ridge south of the south boundary fault and extending outside of the Newcrest Mineral Resource estimate, drilling to define the extent and continuity of this potential high grade mineralisation is underway.

In the Main Zone, drilling has confirmed the potential for further higher grade mineralisation which could support additional mining fronts, beneath and to the south west of the open pit. Results from RC679, which followed up historic results south west of the Main Zone pit, returned 456m @ 0.37g/t Au & 0.42% Cu from 418m, including 98m @ 0.71g/t Au & 1.0 % Cu from 440m. The mineralisation is located within Newcrest’s Mineral Resource estimate. Drilling to define the extent and continuity of this high grade mineralisation is ongoing.

Approximately 50,000m of growth-related drilling is planned this calendar year with an increase to eight drill rigs next quarter. Further drilling of the East Ridge is planned to define the extent of the mineralisation and is expected to be completed by June 2021. Further targets along the porphyry corridor and neighbouring GJ property, have been identified with the potential to conduct drilling to test these targets in the future.

Refer to Appendix 1 for additional information, and Drillhole data table for all results reported during the period.

Figure 1. Schematic plan view map of the Red Chris porphyry corridor spanning East Ridge, East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone showing drill hole locations (Newcrest & Imperial) and significant Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases). 1g/t AuEq and 2g/t AuEq shell projections generated from a Leapfrog model. Gold equivalent (AuEq) grade calculated using a copper conversion factor of 1.67 ([gold grade (g/t)] + [copper grade (%) x 1.67]), using US$1,400/oz Au, US$3.40/lb Cu and 100% recovery.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_003full.jpg

Figure 2. Long section view map of the Red Chris porphyry corridor showing drill hole locations and gold distribution.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_004full.jpg

Havieron Project, Western Australia

The Havieron Project is operated by Newcrest under a Joint Venture Agreement with Greatland Gold. As announced on 30 November 2020, Newcrest has now met the Stage 3 expenditure requirement (US$45 million) and is entitled to earn an additional 20% joint venture interest, resulting in an overall joint venture interest of 60% (Greatland Gold 40%). Newcrest can earn up to a 70% joint venture interest through total expenditure of US$65million and the completion of a series of exploration and development milestones (including the delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Study) in a four-stage farm-in over a six year period that commenced in May 2019. Newcrest may acquire an additional 5% interest at the end of the farm-in period at fair market value. The Joint Venture Agreement includes tolling principles reflecting the intention of the parties that, subject to a successful exploration program and Feasibility Study and a positive decision to mine, the resulting joint venture mineralised material will be processed at Telfer.

The Havieron Project is centred on a deep magnetic anomaly located 45km east of Telfer in the Paterson Province. The deposit is overlain by more than 420m of post mineral Permian cover. Newcrest commenced drilling during the June 2019 quarter and has progressively increased its drilling activities with up to eight drill rigs operational during the period. Drilling activities from 30 infill drill holes resulted in 20,129m of drilling completed since 30 December 2020, with all drill holes intersecting mineralisation. A total of 158,663m of drilling from 183 drill holes has been completed since Newcrest commenced exploration activity in May 2019.

At Havieron, infill drilling to support the delivery of an Indicated Mineral Resource estimate in the South East Crescent Zone and adjacent Breccia Zones has been completed. This infill drilling confirms previously reported drilling results and provides additional support for both geological and grade continuity for ongoing studies.

Drilling since May 2019 has outlined an ovoid shaped zone of variable brecciation, alteration and sulphide mineralisation with dimensions of 650m x 350m trending in a north west orientation. Breccia mineralisation has been identified internally and externally to the Crescent Zone, including targets which remain open to the east, north west and south east. Mineralisation has been observed to over 1,000m in vertical extent below the post mineralisation cover sequence and remains open at depth.

Within this ovoid shaped zone, exploration activity has identified four key target regions at this stage, which are:

South East Crescent and Breccia

North West Crescent

Northern Breccia

Eastern Breccia

An infill drilling program (comprising 43 holes) saw 26 holes completed during the period (within the Inferred Mineral Resource Boundary) at a nominal 50m by 50m spacing, designed to support the delivery of an Indicated Mineral Resource estimate in the South East Crescent Zone and adjacent Breccia Zones. Assay results have now been received for all of the holes. The results are in line with expectations and increase the confidence in the continuity of the higher grade mineralisation. Results for the reporting period include(1):

HAD112 ^^ 196.1m @ 1.7g/t Au & 0.28% Cu from 545.9m including 18.5m @ 4.9g/t Au & 0.60% Cu from 595m

HAD113W2^^ 89.3m @ 2.3g/t Au & 0.38% Cu from 799.5m

HAD114W1^^ 114.8m @ 0.97g/t Au & 0.14% Cu from 770.4m Including 16m @ 5.1g/t Au & 0.49% Cu from 840.6m

HAD116^^ 164m @ 1.3g/t Au & 0.49% Cu from 644m including 15.7m @ 5.2g/t Au & 0.8% Cu from 655.7m

HAD117^^ 33.7m @ 6.1g/t Au & 0.63% Cu from 699m including 22.7m @ 9g/t Au & 0.88% Cu from 710m

HAD117W1^^ 33.8m @ 4.1g/t Au & 0.25% Cu from 794.2m Including 15.6m @ 5.8g/t Au & 0.23% Cu from 794.4m

HAD118^^ 31.9m @ 3.4g/t Au & 0.88% Cu from 626m including 18.2m @ 4.7g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 639.3m

HAD119^^ 129.5m @ 1.5g/t Au & 0.29% Cu from 550.1m including 40m @ 4.3g/t Au & 0.79% Cu from 627m

HAD119W1^^ 65m @ 2.6g/t Au & 0.45% Cu from 663m including 17.5m @ 4.6g/t Au & 0.55% Cu from 674.5m

HAD120^^ 199.5m @ 1.1g/t Au & 0.30% Cu from 573m including 13m @ 5.6g/t Au & 0.4% Cu from 670m

HAD121^^ 70.5m @ 2.8g/t Au & 0.17% Cu from 514m including 2.1m @ 59g/t Au & 1.3% Cu from 519.8m

HAD122^^ 97m @ 3.9g/t Au & 0.50% Cu from 500m including 15m @ 9.7g/t Au & 1.8% Cu from 500m

HAD123^^ 169.5m @ 3.4g/t Au & 0.33% Cu from 711.5m including 58.9m @ 6.2g/t Au & 0.23% Cu from 736.1m including 3.1m @ 95g/t Au & 0.50% Cu from 781.8m

HAD127^^ 79.3m @ 4.5g/t Au & 1.4% Cu from 537m including 41.7m @ 8.4g/t Au & 2.6% Cu from 549m

HAD130^^ 109.4m @ 5.9g/t Au & 0.63% Cu from 622m including 24m @ 17g/t Au & 1.4% Cu from 630m

HAD131^^ 54.5m @ 1.9g/t Au & 1.3% Cu from 508m including 33.8m @ 2.4g/t Au & 1.2% Cu from 508.2m



Mineralisation is open at depth below the Inferred Mineral Resource estimate indicating the potential for resource expansion at depth with additional drilling. Current drilling is targeted to define the extent and growth potential of the Havieron mineralised system.

An additional four growth holes are reported since the 11 March 2021 Interim Exploration Update. Three growth holes from the Northern Breccia zone returned broad mineralised intervals which support extensions to breccia mineralisation in the Northwest of the system and further highlights potential for bulk mining outside of the South East Crescent zone. Results include:

HAD083BW4 156.6m @ 1.1g/t Au & 0.22% Cu from 805.8m including 27.4m @ 2.6g/t Au & 0.49% Cu from 923.5m

HAD090 HAD090 119m @ 1.0g/t Au & 0.11% Cu from 954.7m including 13m @ 4.1g/t Au & 0.67% Cu from 1042.2m

HAD106W1 HAD106W1 73.9m @ 1.5g/t Au & 0.13% Cu from 673.1m.



An initial South East Crescent growth hole confirmed extensions of mineralisation in the South East Crescent beyond the 4200mRL (1050m from surface) returned:

HAD086 72m @ 2.2g/t Au & 0.02% Cu from 1281m.



Drilling in the current period was impacted by seasonal wet weather with up to eight drill rigs operational. Currently, all drill rigs are operational on the growth drilling program with a focus on the North West Crescent, Northern Breccia Zone and depth extension of the South East Crescent and Breccia. This drilling is aimed to provide support for the potential expansion of the existing Inferred Mineral Resource estimate. Drill testing and interpretation of the geological and mineralisation controls of the Eastern Breccia Zone is ongoing. Further targets outside of Havieron, but within the joint venture area with Greatland Gold, have been identified with the potential to conduct drilling to test these targets in the future.

Refer to Appendix 2 for additional information, and Drillhole data table for all results reported during the period.

Figure 3. 3D Plan view schematic showing the spatial association of the South East Crescent + Breccia, North West Crescent, Northern Breccia and Eastern Breccia targets.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_005full.jpg

Figure 4. Plan view schematic of a horizontal slice at 4700mRL through the Crescent Sulphide Zone and Breccia-hosted Zones, showing the extents of the 0.5 and 1.0 g/t Au LeapfrogTM grade shells with highlighted newly reported intercepts for this period. Also shown is the Eastern Breccia, Northern Breccia and North West Crescent mineralisation outlines projected to the 4700mRL section – drilling is ongoing to confirm the extent of these zones.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_006full.jpg

Wilki Project, Western Australia

Newcrest entered into an exploration farm-in and joint venture agreement with Antipa Minerals Limited on 11 March 2020 in respect of the southern portion of its 100% owned ground in the Paterson Province of Western Australia (now called the ‘Wilki Project’).

The Wilki Project covers a strategic landholding of ~2,200km2 which surrounds the Telfer operation and is also in close proximity to the Havieron Project.

Exploration activity during the December 2020 quarter included the completion of a 15 hole RC drill program testing five targets previously identified targets. The targets were selected on the basis of Airborne Electromagnetic Survey (AEM), geochemistry and magnetic data, with drilling results returning weak geochemical anomalism.

A work program for the CY2021 field season is currently being finalised to explore additional priority targets.

Juri Joint Venture, Western Australia

On 30 November 2020, Newcrest announced its entry into the Juri Joint Venture which is a farm-in and joint venture agreement with Greatland Gold, with respect to its Black Hills and Paterson Range East projects, located within the Paterson Province approximately 50km from the Telfer operation. The joint venture covers an area of approximately 248km2.

Under the terms of the agreement, Newcrest has been granted an initial 25% joint venture interest with the potential to earn up to a 75% joint venture interest through total expenditure of A$20 million over a two stage earn-in, across a five year period. Greatland Gold will manage the Juri Joint Venture until the end of calendar year 2021, after which Newcrest has the right to be appointed as Manager.

Newcrest and Greatland Gold have agreed an exploration program until the end of calendar year 2021 which is anticipated to drill test priority targets, which will initially include the Goliath target. Subsequent drilling will focus on the Parlay target within the Black Hills Project and the Outamind and Los Diablos targets within the Paterson Range East Project. Additionally, geophysical work will be conducted in calendar year 2021 to identify other potential targets within both projects. Field activities commenced in late March 2021.

Tennant East, Northern Territory

Newcrest is the holder of six granted titles as well as seven application areas in the recently recognised Tennant East domain. Drill testing on the initial two target areas of Lantern and Sabretooth commenced in April 2021.

Nevada, USA

At the Jarbidge project in northern Nevada, Newcrest is exploring an early-stage exploration target for low-sulfidation epithermal gold. Initial diamond drilling was completed during the period at the Jack Creek zone, where multiple outcrops of high-level epithermal-style veining have been mapped over 3.5km’s of strike. Four holes totalling 2,200m were completed in the initial phase of drilling. All holes intersected multiple zones of quartz veining and hydrothermal brecciation containing anomalous gold, silver and epithermal-associated trace elements. Data compilation is underway to determine the next steps for the program.

Newcrest has recently entered into an option and earn-in agreement with Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. on their Fortuity 89 property located in the Great Basin, Nevada. Fortuity 89 is characterised by limited outcrop in a large gravel covered plain. The limited outcrop is strongly altered, and other indications are consistent with the area having potential for epithermal gold mineralisation.

GJ Project, British Columbia, Canada

During the period, data compilation and planning for the upcoming field season continued.

Central Andes, Northern Chile

In Chile, exploration activity remained suspended during the period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Gorbea project, an option and farm-in agreement with Mirasol Resources Ltd, Newcrest plans to resume field activity at the Dorado target in August 2021.

At the Mioceno project, an option and farm-in agreement with Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc., the resumption of field activity is also planned for August 2021. The Mioceno project is contiguous with the Dorado portion of the Mirasol Gorbea agreement. The two target areas cover a large high-sulfidation epithermal alteration zone with widespread low-level gold and associated trace element anomalism.

At the Altazor high-sulfidation epithermal gold and porphyry project, which is another option and farm-in agreement with Mirasol Resources Ltd, engagement with the local communities continued on a low-level basis in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions and local regulations.

Additionally, the next stage of field work at the Vicuna high-sulfidation epithermal and porphyry-style gold target in northern Chile is planned to commence in August 2021.The Vicuna project is an option and farm-in agreement with Compania Minera del Pacifico S.A (CAP). During the period, CAP agreed to extend the option period until March 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northern Andes, Ecuador

In Ecuador, all exploration activity remained suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ability to safely resume activities will depend on local conditions and regulations, which will be monitored during the June 2021 quarter with the aim of initiating project work in the second half of the 2021 calendar year.

Brownfield Exploration

Brownfields exploration activities within Newcrest’s existing mining provinces included:

Cadia – Exploration activity included the completion of a drill hole into the Randall’s target on the Junction Reefs Joint Venture. No significant results were returned. No exploration activity was completed within the Cadia Mine Corridor.

Telfer – Weather events resulted in restricted access to target areas in the period. Activities in the southern corridor will commence with drill testing of the Blue Scar and Kings Head targets in April and the Ironclad prospect in May.

Lihir – Landowner discussions continued. All field activities were suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Appendix 1

Red Chris (70% Newcrest): JORC Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Core samples are obtained from core drilling. HQ and NQ diameter diamond core was drilled on a 3, 4.5m or 6m run. Core was cut using an automatic core-cutter and half core sampled at 2m intervals. Cover sequences were not sampled. Drilling techniques Core drilling was advanced with HQ3, HQ, NQ3 and NQ diameter coring configuration. Core from inclined drill holes are oriented on 3, 4.5m or 6m runs using an electronic core orientation tool (Reflex ACTIII). At the end of each run, the bottom of hole position is marked by the driller, which is later transferred to the whole drill core run length with a bottom of hole reference line. Drill sample recovery Core recovery is systematically recorded from the commencement of coring to end of hole, by reconciling against driller’s depth blocks in each core tray with data recorded in the database. Drillers depth blocks provided the depth, interval of core recovered, and interval of core drilled. Core recoveries were typically 100%, with isolated zones of lower recovery. Logging Geological logging recorded qualitative descriptions of lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structure (for all core drilled – 16,854m in 12 holes – all holes intersected mineralisation, including orientation of key geological features. Geotechnical measurements were recorded including Rock Quality Designation (RQD) fracture frequency, solid core recovery and qualitative rock strength measurements. Magnetic susceptibility measurements were recorded every metre. All geological and geotechnical logging was conducted at the Red Chris Mine. Digital data logging was captured, validated and stored in an acQuire database. All drill cores were photographed, prior to cutting and/or sampling the core. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled. Core was cut and sampled at the Red Chris Mine core processing facility. Half core samples were collected in plastic bags together with pre-numbered sample tags and grouped in plastic bags for dispatch to the laboratory. Sample weights typically varied from 5 to 10kg. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation. Drill core samples were freighted by road to the laboratory. Sample preparation was conducted at the independent ISO 9001 certified and ISO 17025 accredited Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd Laboratory, Vancouver (Bureau Veritas). Samples were dried at 650C, and crushed to 95% passing 4.75 mm, and the split to obtain up to 1kg sub-sample, which was pulverised (using LM2) to produce a pulped product with the minimum standard of 95% passing 106μm. Duplicate samples were collected from crush and pulp samples at a rate of 1:20. Duplicate results show an acceptable level of variability for the material sampled and style of mineralisation. Periodic size checks (1:20) for crush and pulp samples and sample weights are provided by the laboratory and recorded in the acQuire database. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests Assaying of drill core samples was conducted at Bureau Veritas. All samples were assayed for 59 elements using a 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES/ICP-MS determination (method MA250). Gold analyses were determined by 50g fire assay with ICP-ES finish (method FA350). Carbon and Sulphur were determined by Leco (method TC000) and mercury using aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-ES/MS determination (method AQ200). Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material (CRMs), coarse residue and pulp duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20). Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in the acQuire database and verified as acceptable prior to use of data from analysed batches. Laboratory quality control data, including laboratory standards, blanks, duplicates, repeats and grind size results are captured in acQuire database and assessed for accuracy and precision for recent data. Due to the limited extent of the drilling program to date, extended quality control programs are yet to be undertaken, whereby pulped samples will be submitted to an umpire laboratory and combined with more extensive re-submission programs. Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved and the database contains no analytical data that has been numerically manipulated. The assaying techniques and quality control protocols used are considered appropriate for the data to be used for reporting exploration drilling results. Verification of sampling and assaying Sampling intervals defined by the geologist are electronically assigned sample identification numbers prior to core cutting. Corresponding sample numbers matching pre-labelled sample tags are assigned to each interval. All sampling and assay information were stored in a secure acQuire database with restricted access. Electronically generated sample submission forms providing the sample identification number accompany each submission to the laboratory. Assay results from the laboratory with corresponding sample identification are loaded directly into the acQuire database. Assessment of reported significant assay intervals was verified by re-logging of drill core intervals and assessment of high resolution core photography. The verification of significant intersections has been completed by company personnel and the Competent Person/Qualified Person. No adjustments are made to assay data, and no twinned holes have been completed. Drilling intersects mineralisation at various angles. There are no currently known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data. Location of data points Drill collar locations were surveyed using a RTK GPS with GNSS with a stated accuracy of +/- 0.025m. Drill rig alignment was attained using an electronic azimuth aligner (Reflex TN14 GYROCOMPASS). Downhole survey was collected at 9 to 30m intervals of the drill hole using single shot survey (Reflex EZ-SHOT). At the end of hole, all holes have been surveyed using a continuous gyro survey to surface (Reflex EZ-GYRO). Topographic control is established from PhotoSat topographic data and derived digital elevation model. The topography is generally low relief to flat, with an average elevation of 1500 m, with several deep creek gullies. All collar coordinates are provided in the North American Datum (NAD83 Zone 9). Data spacing and distribution The drill hole spacing ranges from 100 – 200m in lateral extent within an area of 1.5km2 at the East Zone, 1.5km2 at the Main Zone and 1.5km2 at the Gully Zone. The drill hole spacing is >200m at the East Ridge, where there is insufficient drilling to define the lateral extent of the area. No sample compositing is applied to samples. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drilling of reported drill holes RC675, RC676, RC677, RC678, RC679, RC680, RC681, RC682 and RC684 are oriented perpendicular to the intrusive complex. The intrusive complex has an east-northeast orientation, with drilling established on a north-northwest orientation. Drill holes exploring the extents of the East Ridge, East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone mineral system intersected moderately dipping volcanic and sedimentary units cut by sub-vertical intrusive lithologies. Steeply dipping mineralised zones with an east-northeast orientation have been interpreted from historic and Newcrest drill holes. Sample security The security of samples is controlled by tracking samples from drill rig to database. Drill core was delivered from the drill rig to the Red Chris Mine core yard every shift. Geological and geotechnical logging, high resolution core photography and cutting of drill core was undertaken at the Red Chris core processing facility. Samples were freighted in sealed bags with security tags by road to the laboratory, and in the custody of Newcrest representatives. Sample numbers are generated from pre-labelled sample tags. All samples are collected in pre-numbered plastic bags. Sample tags are inserted into prenumbered plastic bags together with the sample. Verification of sample numbers and identification is conducted by the laboratory on receipt of samples, and sample receipt advice issued to Newcrest. Details of all sample movement are recorded in a database table. Dates, Hole ID sample ranges, and the analytical suite requested are recorded with the dispatch of samples to the laboratory analytical services. Any discrepancies logged at the receipt of samples into the laboratory analytical services are validated. Audits or reviews Due to the limited duration of the program, no external audits or reviews have been undertaken. Internal verification and audit of Newcrest exploration procedures and databases are periodically undertaken.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Red Chris comprises 77 mineral tenures including five mining leases and is a joint venture between subsidiaries of Newcrest Mining Limited (70%) and Imperial Metals Corporation (30%). Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited is the operator of Red Chris. Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited and the Tahltan Nation (as represented by the Tahltan Central Government, the Tahltan Band and Iskut First Nation) signed an updated Impact, Benefit and Co-Management Agreement (IBCA) covering Red Chris on 15 August 2019. All obligations with respect to legislative requirements including minimum expenditure are maintained in good standing. Exploration done by other parties Conwest Exploration Limited, Great Plains Development Co. of Canada, Silver Standard Mines Ltd, Texasgulf Canada Ltd. (formerly Ecstall Mining Limited), American Bullion Minerals Ltd and bcMetals Corporation conducted exploration in the areas between 1956 and 2006. Imperial Metals Corporation acquired the project in 2007 and completed deeper drilling at the East and Main Zones between 2007 and 2012. Geology The Red Chris Project is located in the Stikine terrane of north-western British Columbia, 80 km south of the town of Dease Lake. Late Triassic sedimentary and volcanic rocks of the Stuhini Group host a series of Late Triassic to Early Jurassic 204−198 Ma) diorite to quartz monzonite stocks and dykes. Gold and copper mineralisation at Red Chris consists of vein, disseminated and breccia sulphide typical of porphyry-style mineralisation. Mineralisation is hosted by diorite to quartz monzonite stocks and dykes. The main mineral assemblage contains well developed pyrite-chalcopyrite-bornite sulphide mineral assemblages as vein and breccia infill, and disseminations. The main mineralisation event is associated with biotite and potassium feldspar-magnetite wall rock alteration. Drill hole information As provided. Data aggregation methods Significant assay intercepts are reported as (A) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.1g/t Au greater than or equal to 20m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (B) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.5g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (C) length-weighted averages exceeding 1g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; (D) length-weighted averages exceeding 5g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (E) length-weighted averages exceeding 10g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution. No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals. Diagrams As provided. Balanced reporting This is the eleventh release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest. Previous release dates are 30 January 2020, 11 March 2020, 30 April 2020, 11 June 2020, 23 July 2020, 10 September 2020, 29 October 2020, 10 December 2020, 28 January 2021 and 11 March 2021. Earlier reporting of exploration programs conducted by Newcrest and Imperial Metals Corporation have previously been reported. Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases. Other substantive exploration data Nil. Further work Further drilling is planned to define the extents of the East Ridge, East Zone and Main Zone.

Drillhole data(1)

Red Chris Project, British Columbia, Canada

Reporting Criteria: Intercepts reported are downhole drill width (not true width) Au >0.1ppm (0.1g/t Au) and minimum 20m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Also highlighted are high grade intervals of Au >0.5ppm (0.5g/t Au), Au >1ppm (1g/t Au), Au > 5ppm (5g/t Au), Au >10ppm (10g/t Au) and minimum 10m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Gold grades are reported to two significant figures. Samples are from core drilling which is HQ or NQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the geology team before being cut. Half core HQ and NQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained in the core farm for future reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates and standards to monitor laboratory quality. Total depth (end of hole) is rounded to one decimal place for reporting purposes.

Hole ID Hole

Type Easting

(m) Northing

(m) RL

(m) Total

Depth

(m) Azimuth

(GRID) Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(ppm) Cu

(pct) Cut

off RC675 DD 451667 6395388 1539 981.2 147 -59 150 194 44^^ 0.11 0.15 0.1 264 702 438^^ 0.32 0.41 0.1 inc. 314 326 12^^ 0.55 0.74 0.5 inc. 340 370 30^^ 0.57 0.77 0.5 inc. 544 562 18^^ 0.62 0.66 0.5 RC676 DD 452008 6396133 1554 1505.4 145 -59 156 258 102 0.26 0.06 0.1 incl. 166 176 10 1.0 0.13 0.5 288 322 34 0.14 0.05 0.1 460 486 26 0.11 0.04 0.1 506 894 388 0.34 0.30 0.1 incl. 700 712 12 0.52 0.40 0.5 incl. 856 894 38 0.64 0.51 0.5 906 964 58 0.31 0.17 0.1 incl. 950 962 12 0.60 0.20 0.5 1032 1106 74** 0.38 0.32 0.1 incl. 1060 1080 20 0.55 0.50 0.5 RC677 DD 453064 6396386 1460 1445.1 148 -64 188 230 42^^ 0.11 0.03 0.1 528 1052 524^^ 0.37 0.39 0.1 inc. 638 794 156^^ 0.71 0.59 0.5 inc. 784 794 10^^ 1.5 0.88 1 inc. 810 854 44^^ 0.57 0.43 0.5 1066 1148 82^^ 0.12 0.18 0.1 RC678 DD 453251 6396597 1420 1499.3 147 -59 706 782 76^^ 0.14 0.27 0.1 800 998 198^^ 0.89 0.83 0.1 inc. 884 988 104^^ 1.5 1.3 0.5 inc. 908 984 76^^ 1.8 1.5 1 1186 1218 32 0.19 0.02 0.1 1272 1310 38 0.16 0.03 0.1 RC679 DD 451618 6395469 1540 1135.1 148 -59 236 396 160 0.30 0.29 0.1 incl. 322 344 22 0.72 0.51 0.5 418 874 456 0.37 0.42 0.1 incl. 440 538 98 0.71 1.0 0.5 incl. 578 648 70 0.51 0.46 0.5 896 1060 164 0.23 0.04 0.1 incl. 940 956 16 0.51 0.13 0.5 incl. 1036 1054 18 0.58 0.03 0.5 1104 1135.1 31.1 0.14 0.06 0.1 RC680 DD 451718 6395301 1539 770.2 150 -59 162 402 240 0.20 0.22 0.1 560 594 34 0.11 0.06 0.1 RC681 DD 451585 6395323 1528 856.7 151 -59 22 88 66 0.10 0.07 0.1 190 222 32 0.11 0.15 0.1 244 426 182 0.19 0.21 0.1 454 528 74 0.17 0.20 0.1 642 664 22 0.19 0.09 0.1 678 730 52 0.16 0.10 0.1 RC682 DD 453064 6396386 1460 1490.7 149 -69 592 614 22 0.11 0.18 0.1 628 710 82 0.14 0.20 0.1 726 940 214 0.25 0.36 0.1 970 1216 246 0.38 0.38 0.1 1252 1272 20 0.10 0.22 0.1 RC683 DD 451963 6395068 1537 13.5 328 -59 Assays pending RC684 DD 453252 6396600 1420 1475.7 147 -63 550 606 56 0.12 0.01 0.1 748 786 38 0.28 0.34 0.1 814 1052 238** 0.45 0.52 0.1 incl. 962 1052 90** 0.85 0.85 0.5 incl. 970 986 16 1.2 1.2 1 incl. 1016 1030 14 1.1 1.1 1 RC685 DD 452533 6396281 1508 1202.3 149.9 -55 Development Hole RC686 DD 451569 6395560 1526 1085.0 147.9 -59 Assays pending RC687# DD 453126 6396509 1445 1058.0 149.8 -58 Assays pending RC688# DD 453385 6396598 1415 959.0 146.0 -61 Assays pending RC689 DD 452677 6396314 1492 827.9 147.5 -57 Development Hole RC690# DD 452587 6396286 1507 821.6 148.0 -60 Development Hole RC691# DD 452550 6396348 1495 856.9 148.0 -60 Development Hole RC692# DD 453147 6396820 1462 635.4 148.1 -53 Assays pending RC693# DD 453334 6396606 1416 467.2 238 -59 Geotechnical Hole – Not Sampled RC694# DD 452677 6396314 1492 164.0 147 -54 Development Hole

#drilling in progress. **partial intercept, assays pending. ^updated intercept ^^previously reported intercept

Figure 5. Schematic plan view map of the East Ridge and East Zone showing drill hole locations (Newcrest & Imperial) and significant Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases). 1g/t AuEq and 2g/t AuEq shell projections generated from a Leapfrog model and sliced at 800mRL. Gold equivalent (AuEq) grade calculated using a copper conversion factor of 1.67 ([gold grade (g/t)] + [copper grade (%) x 1.67]), using US$1,400/oz Au, US$3.40/lb Cu and 100% recovery.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_007full.jpg

Figure 6. Schematic plan view map of the Main Zone showing drill hole locations (Newcrest & Imperial) and significant Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases). 1g/t AuEq and 2g/t AuEq shell projections generated from a Leapfrog model and sliced at 800mRL. Gold equivalent (AuEq) grade calculated using a copper conversion factor of 1.67 ([gold grade (g/t)] + [copper grade (%) x 1.67]), using US$1,400/oz Au, US$3.40/lb Cu and 100% recovery.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 6, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_008full.jpg

Figure 7. Schematic cross section of RC678 and RC684 (Section Line 34) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.5 g/t AuEq, 1g/t AuEq and 2g/t AuEq shell projections generated from Leapfrog model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150˚) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 7, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_009full.jpg

Figure 8. Schematic cross section of RC677 and RC682 (Section Line 31) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.5 g/t AuEq, 1g/t AuEq and 2g/t AuEq shell projections generated from Leapfrog model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150˚) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 8, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_010full.jpg

Figure 9. Schematic cross section of RC676 (Section Line 21) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.5 g/t AuEq, 1g/t AuEq and 2g/t AuEq shell projections generated from Leapfrog model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150˚) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 9, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_011full.jpg

Figure 10. Schematic cross section of RC675, R679 and RC680 (Section Line 14) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.5 g/t AuEq, 1g/t AuEq and 2g/t AuEq shell projections generated from Leapfrog model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150˚) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 10, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_012full.jpg

Figure 11. Schematic cross section of RC681 (Section Line 13) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 1 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.5 g/t AuEq, 1g/t AuEq and 2g/t AuEq shell projections generated from Leapfrog model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150˚) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 11, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_013full.jpg

Appendix 2

Havieron Project (Greatland Gold Plc – Joint Venture Agreement): JORC Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Core samples are obtained from core drilling in Proterozoic basement lithologies. PQ-HQ and NQ diameter core was drilled on a 6m run. Core was cut using an automated core-cutter and half core sampled at 1m intervals with breaks for major geological changes. Sampling intervals range from 0.2 – 1.0m. Cover sequences were not sampled. Drilling techniques Permian Paterson Formation cover sequence was drilled using mud rotary drilling. Depths of cover typically observed to approximately 420m vertically below surface. Steel casing was emplaced to secure the pre-collar. Core drilling was advanced from the base of the cover sequence with PQ3, HQ3 and NQ2 diameter coring configuration. Core from inclined drill holes are oriented on 3m and 6m runs using an electronic core orientation tool (Reflex ACTIII). At the end of each run, the bottom of hole position is marked by the driller, which is later transferred to the whole drill core run length with a bottom of hole reference line. Drill sample recovery Core recovery is systematically recorded from the commencement of coring to end of hole, by reconciling against driller’s depth blocks in each core tray with data recorded in the database. Drillers depth blocks provided the depth, interval of core recovered, and interval of core drilled. Core recoveries were typically 100%, with isolated zones of lower recovery. Cover sequence drilling by the mud-rotary drilling did not yield recoverable samples. Logging Geological logging recorded qualitative descriptions of lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structure (for all core drilled – 6,641m from 30 drillholes, all intersecting mineralisation), including orientation of key geological features. Geotechnical measurements were recorded including Rock Quality Designation (RQD) fracture frequency, solid core recovery and qualitative rock strength measurements. Magnetic susceptibility measurements were recorded every metre. The bulk density of selected drill core intervals was determined at site on whole core samples. All geological and geotechnical logging was conducted at the Havieron site. Digital data logging was captured on diamond drill core intervals only, and all data validated and stored in an acQuire database. All drill cores were photographed, prior to cutting and/or sampling the core. The logging is of sufficient quality to support Mineral Resource estimates. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled. Core was cut and sampled at the Telfer and Havieron core processing facility. Half core samples were collected in pre-numbered calico bags and grouped in plastic bags for dispatch to the laboratory. Sample weights typically varied from 0.5 to 4kg. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation. Drill core samples were freighted by air and road to the laboratory. Sample preparation was conducted at the independent ISO17025 accredited Intertek Laboratory, Perth (Intertek). Samples were dried at 105oC, and crushed to 95% passing 4.75mm, and the split to obtain up to 3kg sub-sample, which was pulverised (using LM5) to produce a pulped product with the minimum standard of 95% passing 106μm, the sample and 10 samples either side are re-ground or re-screened. There are very few instances of Quality of assay data and laboratory tests Assaying of drill core samples was conducted at Intertek. All samples were assayed for 48 elements using a 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES/ICP-MS determination (method 4A/MS907), which is considered to provide a total assay for copper. Gold analyses were determined by 50g fire assay with AAS finish (method FA50N/AA), which is considered to provide a total assay for gold. Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material (CRMs), coarse residue and pulp duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20). Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in acQuire database and verified as acceptable prior to use of data from analysed batches. Laboratory quality control data, including laboratory standards, blanks, duplicates, repeats and grind size results are captured in the acQuire database and assessed for accuracy and precision for recent data. Extended quality control programs including pulp samples submitted to an umpire laboratory and combined with more extensive re-submission programs have been completed. Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved and the database contains no analytical data that has been numerically manipulated. The assaying techniques and quality control protocols used are considered appropriate for the data to be used for reporting exploration drilling results. Verification of sampling and assaying Sampling intervals defined by the geologist are electronically assigned sample identification numbers prior to core cutting. Corresponding sample numbers matching pre-labelled calico bags are assigned to each interval. All sampling and assay information were stored in a secure acQuire database with restricted access. Electronically generated sample submission forms providing the sample identification number accompany each submission to the laboratory. Assay results from the laboratory with corresponding sample identification are loaded directly into the acQuire database. Assessment of reported significant assay intervals was verified by re-logging of diamond drill core intervals and assessment of high resolution core photography. The verification of significant intersections has been completed by company personnel and the Competent Person/Qualified Person. No adjustments are made to assay data, and no twinned holes have been completed. There are no currently known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data. Location of data points Drill collar locations were surveyed using a differential GPS with GNSS with a stated accuracy of +/- 0.5m for all drill holes reported. Drill rig alignment was attained using an electronic azimuth aligner. Downhole survey was collected at 6-12m intervals in the cover sequence, and every 6 to 30m in diamond drill core segments of the drill hole using single shot (Axis Mining Champ Gyro). The single shot surveys have been validated using continuous survey to surface (Axis Mining Champ) along with a selection of drill holes re-surveyed by an external survey contactor using a DeviGyro tool – confirming sufficient accuracy for downhole spatial recording. A LIDAR survey was completed over the project area in Nov 2019 which was used to prepare a DEM / topographic model for the project with a spatial accuracy of +/- 0.1m vertical and +/- 0.3m horizontal. The topography is generally low relief to flat, elevation within the dune corridors in ranges between 250-265m Australian Height Datum (AHD) steepening to the southeast. All collar coordinates are provided in the Geocentric Datum of Australian (GDA20 Zone 51). All relative depth information is reported in AHD +5000m. Data spacing and distribution Within the South-East Crescent and Breccia zone drill hole spacing ranges from 50 to 100m, to 50 by 50m within the initial resource extents. Outside the initial resource boundary drill hole spacing ranges from 50 to 200m in lateral extent within the breccia zone over an area of ~2km2. The data spacing is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity. Significant assay intercepts remain open. Further drilling is required to determine the extent of currently defined mineralisation. No sample compositing is applied to samples. Drilling intersects mineralisation at various angles. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drill holes exploring the extents of the Havieron mineral system intersect moderately dipping carbonate and siliclastic sedimentary facies, mineralised breccia and sub-vertical intrusive lithologies. Geological modelling has been interpreted from historic and Newcrest drill holes. Variable brecciation, alteration and sulphide mineralisation is observed with a footprint with dimensions of 650m x 350m trending in a north west orientation and over 1000m in vertical extent below cover. The subvertical southeast high grade arcuate crescent sulphide zone has an average thickness of 20m and has been defined over a strike length of up to 550m, and over 600m in vertical extent below cover. Drilling direction is oriented to intersect the steeply dipping high-grade sulphide mineralisation zones at an intersection angle of greater than 40 degrees. The drilled length of reported intersections is typically greater than true width of mineralisation. Sample security The security of samples is controlled by tracking samples from drill rig to database. Drill core was delivered from the drill rig to the Havieron core yard every shift. On completion of geological and geotechnical logging, core processing was completed by Newcrest personnel at the Havieron facility. High resolution core photography and cutting of drill core was undertaken at the Havieron core processing facilities. Samples were freighted in sealed bags by air and road to the Laboratory, and in the custody of Newcrest representatives. Sample numbers are generated directly from the database. All samples are collected in pre-numbered calico bags. Verification of sample numbers and identification is conducted by the laboratory on receipt of samples, and sample receipt advise issued to Newcrest. Details of all sample movement are recorded in a database table. Dates, Hole ID sample ranges, and the analytical suite requested are recorded with the dispatch of samples to analytical services. Any discrepancies logged at the receipt of samples into the analytical services are validated. Audits or reviews Internal reviews of core handling, sample preparation and assays laboratories were conducted on a regular basis by both project personnel and owner representatives. In the Competent Person’s opinion, the sample preparation, security and analytical procedures are consistent with current industry standards and are entirely appropriate and acceptable for the styles of mineralisation identified and will be appropriate for use in the reporting of exploration results and Mineral Resource estimates. There are no identified drilling, sampling or recovery factors that materially impact the adequacy and reliability of the results of the drilling programme in place at the Havieron Project.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status The Havieron Project is entirely contained within mining tenement M45/1287, which is jointly owned by Greatland Pty Ltd and Newcrest Operations Limited. Newcrest has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement (effective 30 November 2020) and Farm-In Agreement (effective 12 March 2019) with Greatland Pty Ltd and Greatland Gold plc. Newcrest is the manager of the Havieron Project. Newcrest has now met the Stage 3 expenditure requirement (US$45 million) and is entitled to earn an additional 20% joint venture interest, resulting in an overall joint venture interest of 60%. Newcrest has the right to earn up to a 70% interest and acquire a further 5% at fair market value.



Newcrest and the Western Desert Lands Aboriginal Corporation are parties to an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which relates to the use of native title land for Newcrest’s current operations at Telfer and its activities within a 60-km radius around Telfer and includes its exploration activities at Havieron. The parties have agreed that the ILUA will apply to any future development activities by the Joint Venture Participants (Newcrest and Greatland Gold) at Havieron. The mining tenement M45/1287 wholly replaces the 12 sub-blocks of exploration tenement E45/4701 (former exploration tenement on which the Havieron Project is based) and was granted on 10 September 2020. All obligations with respect to legislative requirements including minimum expenditure are maintained in good standing for prior exploration tenement E45/4701. Exploration done by other parties Newcrest completed six core holes in the vicinity of the Havieron Project from 1991 to 2003. Greatland Gold completed drill targeting and drilling of nine Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes with core tails for a total of approximately 6,800m in 2018. Results of drilling programs conducted by Greatland Gold have previously been reported on the Greatland Gold website. Drilling has defined an intrusion-related mineral system with evidence of breccia and massive sulphide-hosted higher-grade gold-copper mineralisation. Geology The Havieron Project is located within the north-western exposure of the Palaeo-Proterozoic to Neoproterozoic Paterson Orogen (formerly Paterson Province), 45 km east of Telfer. The Yeneena Supergroup hosts the Havieron prospect and consists of a 9km thick sequence of marine sedimentary rocks and is entirely overlain by approximately 420m of Phanerozoic sediments of the Paterson Formation and Quaternary aeolian sediments. Gold and copper mineralisation at Havieron consist of breccia, vein and massive sulphide replacement gold and copper mineralisation typical of intrusion-related and skarn styles of mineralisation. Mineralisation is hosted by metasedimentary rocks (meta-sandstones, meta-siltstones and meta-carbonate) and intrusive rocks of an undetermined age. The main mineral assemblage contains well developed pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite and pyrite sulphide mineral assemblages as breccia and vein infill, and massive sulphide lenses. The main mineralisation event is associated with amphibole-carbonate-biotite-sericite-chlorite wall rock alteration. Drilling has partially defined the extents of mineralisation which are observed over 650m by 350m within an arcuate shaped mineralised zone, and to depths of up to 1400m below surface. Drill hole Information As provided. Data aggregation methods Significant assay intercepts are reported as (A) length-weighted averages exceeding 1.0g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with a maximum of 5m consecutive internal dilution; and (B) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.2g/t Au for greater than or equal to 20m, with a maximum of 10m consecutive internal dilution, and (C) intervals of >30g/t with no internal dilution which are greater or equal to 30 gram metres (Au_ppm x length). No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of mineralisation and true widths are less than downhole widths. Estimates of true widths will only be possible when all results are received, and final geological interpretations have been completed. Diagrams As provided. Balanced reporting This is the fifteenth release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest. Previous release dates are 25 July 2019, 10 September 2019, 24 October 2019, 2 December 2019, 30 January 2020, 11 March 2020, 30 April 2020, 11 June 2020, 23 July 2020, 10 September 2020, 29 October 2020, 10 December 2020, 28 January 2021 and 11 March 2021. Earlier reporting of exploration programs conducted by Newcrest and Greatland Gold have previously been reported. Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases. Other substantive exploration data Nil Further work Growth drilling is planned to extend the limits of the mineralised system and infill drilling in the existing defined breccias looking to establish additional resources outside of those stated in this announcement.

Drillhole data(1)

Havieron Project, Paterson Province, Western Australia

Reporting Criteria: Intercepts reported are downhole drill width (not true width) Au >0.20ppm (0.2g/t Au) and minimum 20m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Average grades are based on length-weighting of samples grades. Also highlighted are high grade intervals of Au >1.0ppm (1g/t Au) and minimum 10m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 5m, and intervals of >30g/t with no internal dilution which are greater or equal to 30 gram metres (Au_ppm x length) are tabled. Gold grades are reported to two significant figures, the downhole lengths are rounded to 0.1m which may cause some apparent discrepancies in interval widths. Samples are from core drilling which is PQ, HQ or NQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the geology team before being cut. Half core PQ, HQ and NQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained in the core farm for future reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates and standards to monitor laboratory quality. Total depth (end of hole) is rounded to one decimal place for reporting purposes. Collars denoted with a * show partial results, with further significant assays to be reported in subsequent exploration updates.

Hole ID Hole

Type Easting

(m) Northing

(m) RL

(m) Total

Depth

(m) Azi

Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(ppm) Cu

(pct) Cut

off HAD060W3^^ MR-DD 464463 7597243 5260 853 315 -59 739 772 33 0.23 0.08 0.2 g/t Au 783 826.3 43.3 0.99 0.24 0.2 g/t Au incl 790.2 817 26.8 1.4 0.32 1.0 g/t Au HAD083BW4 MR-DD 463544 7597519 5262 1152 43 -62 805.8 962.4 156.6 1.1 0.22 0.2 g/t Au incl 923.5 950.9 27.4 2.6 0.49 1.0 g/t Au incl 924.2 925 0.8 51 0.28 30 g/t Au 1001.7 1028 26.3 0.20 0.07 0.2 g/t Au 1039.6 1080 40.4 0.38 0.23 0.2 g/t Au HAD086 MR-DD 464624 7598150 5258 1426 225 -65 1281 1353 72 2.2 0.02 0.2 g/t Au incl 1318 1319 1.0 35 0.02 30 g/t Au HAD090 MR-DD 463597 7597999 5255 1141.7 105 -64 447.5 479 31.5 2.2 0.11 0.2 g/t Au 601.3 660.5 59.2 1.3 0.10 0.2 g/t Au 675 726 51 0.4 0.16 0.2 g/t Au 750.2 778 27.8 2.1 0.35 0.2 g/t Au incl 757.5 774.6 17.1 3.2 0.53 1.0 g/t Au 849.3 916 66.7 0.7 0.20 0.2 g/t Au 954.7 1073.7 119.1 1.0 0.11 0.2 g/t Au incl 1042.2 1055.2 13 4.1 0.67 1.0 g/t Au HAD106W1 MR-DD 463521 7597784 5257 952.1 69 -56 637 659.6 22.6 0.24 0.03 0.2 g/t Au 673.1 747 73.9 1.5 0.13 0.2 g/t Au incl 743 744 1.0 59 0.28 30 g/t Au 777 828 51 0.21 0.09 0.2 g/t Au 876 912.2 36.2 0.22 0.38 0.2 g/t Au HAD112^^ MR-DD 463837 7597384 5260 751 38 -57 545.9 742 196.1 1.7 0.28 0.2 g/t Au incl 567 568 1.0 38 0.21 30 g/t Au incl 595 613.5 18.5 4.9 0.6 1.0 g/t Au incl 599.5 600 0.5 91 1.1 30 g/t Au HAD113W2^^ MR-DD 463850 7597976 5256 906 132 -58 629 674.9 45.9 0.55 0.05 0.2 g/t Au 767.6 788.8 21.2 0.51 0.18 0.2 g/t Au 799.5 888.8 89.3 2.3 0.38 0.2 g/t Au incl 861 862 1.0 55 1.1 30 g/t Au HAD114W1^^ MR-DD 464570 7598074 5258 910 230 -57 770.4 885.2 114.8 0.97 0.14 0.2 g/t Au incl 840.6 856.6 16 5.1 0.49 1.0 g/t Au HAD114W2^^ MR-DD 464570 7598074 5258 919 230 -57 770.8 781.8 11 2.7 0.06 1.0 g/t Au 833.7 906 72.3 0.28 0.04 0.2 g/t Au HAD115^^ MR-DD 464294 7597925 5257 891 220 -61 595.2 615.5 20.3 1.0 0.11 0.2 g/t Au 638.9 692 53.1 1.3 0.21 0.2 g/t Au incl 653.2 664.8 11.6 2.5 0.08 1.0 g/t Au 718 830 112 0.87 0.21 0.2 g/t Au incl 754 768 14 1.7 0.66 1.0 g/t Au 855 887.2 32.2 2.1 0.11 0.2 g/t Au incl 857.8 868 10.2 6.2 0.29 1.0 g/t Au incl 861.6 862 0.4 109 0.3 30 g/t Au HAD116^^ MR-DD 464004 7597296 5260 808 15 -65 644 808 164 1.3 0.49 0.2 g/t Au incl 655.7 671.4 15.7 5.2 0.80 1.0 g/t Au incl 679.2 694.5 15.3 2.1 1.2 1.0 g/t Au incl 759 770.3 11.3 2.6 1.0 1.0 g/t Au HAD116W1^^ MR-DD 464003 7597295 5260 821 15 -65 654 759.4 105.4 0.78 0.4 0.2 g/t Au HAD117^^ MR-DD 464211 7597977 5256 859 211 -61 595.6 681.6 86 0.24 0.03 0.2 g/t Au 699 732.7 33.7 6.1 0.63 0.2 g/t Au incl 710 732.7 22.7 9.0 0.88 1.0 g/t Au incl 714.5 714.9 0.4 88 0.73 30 g/t Au incl 719.6 720.5 0.92 39 1.2 30 g/t Au 752.3 836 83.7 2.0 0.06 0.2 g/t Au 772 772.7 0.7 74 0.36 30 g/t Au 801 801.9 0.9 34 0.03 30 g/t Au HAD117W1^^ MR-DD 464210 7597978 5256 862 211 -61 599.9 669 69.1 0.32 0.02 0.2 g/t Au 700 783 83 1.5 0.12 0.2 g/t Au incl 732.3 746.2 13.9 6.1 0.50 1.0 g/t Au incl 732.3 732.8 0.5 72 7.5 30 g/t Au 794.2 828 33.8 4.1 0.25 0.2 g/t Au incl 794.4 810 15.6 5.8 0.23 1.0 g/t Au HAD118^^ MR-DD 464348 7597294 5260 721 330 -55 626 657.9 31.9 3.4 0.88 0.2 g/t Au incl 639.3 657.5 18.2 4.7 1.1 1.0 g/t Au 670.7 712.5 41.8 1.4 0.63 0.2 g/t Au incl 670.7 697.9 27.2 1.8 0.61 1.0 g/t Au HAD119^^ MR-DD 463898 7597795 5257 713 92 -56 550.1 679.6 129.5 1.5 0.29 0.2 g/t Au incl 627 667 40 4.3 0.79 1.0 g/t Au HAD119W1^^ MR-DD 463899 7597795 5257 780 92 -56 546 641 95 0.67 0.07 0.2 g/t Au 663 728 65 2.6 0.45 0.2 g/t Au incl 674.5 692 17.5 4.6 0.55 1.0 g/t Au incl 697.3 717.7 20.4 3.7 0.54 1.0 g/t Au incl 713 714 1.0 34 0.43 30 g/t Au HAD120^^ MR-DD 464002 7597296 5260 775 13 -58 573 772.5 199.5 1.1 0.30 0.2 g/t Au incl 580 599.8 19.8 2.8 0.86 1.0 g/t Au incl 627.3 643.3 16 2.2 0.74 1.0 g/t Au incl 670 683 13 5.6 0.40 1.0 g/t Au incl 672.2 673.2 1.0 54 0.80 30 g/t Au incl 710 721.1 11.1 1.1 0.16 1.0 g/t Au HAD121^^ MR-DD 463853 7597437 5260 660 28 -60 514 584.5 70.5 2.8 0.17 0.2 g/t Au incl 519.8 521.9 2.1 59 1.3 30 g/t Au 605.1 647.7 42.6 0.21 0.04 0.2 g/t Au HAD122^^ MR-DD 463855 7597435 5260 710 37 -59 500 597 97 3.9 0.5 0.2 g/t Au incl 500 515 15 9.7 1.8 1.0 g/t Au incl 502.9 504.3 1.4 38 0.69 30 g/t Au incl 525.6 548.1 22.5 7.5 0.57 1.0 g/t Au incl 538.3 539 0.7 82 0.71 30 g/t Au incl 556.6 572.3 15.7 3.4 0.26 1.0 g/t Au HAD123^^ MR-DD 463800 7597704 5258 913 93 -61 489.3 512.3 23 0.77 0.03 0.2 g/t Au 526.8 654.3 127.5 0.45 0.07 0.2 g/t Au 711.5 881 169.5 3.4 0.33 0.2 g/t Au incl 736.1 795 58.9 6.2 0.23 1.0 g/t Au incl 781.8 784.9 3.1 95 0.50 30 g/t Au incl 800.2 811.6 11.4 3.9 0.08 1.0 g/t Au incl 821.5 832.3 10.8 3.7 0.18 1.0 g/t Au incl 861 876.4 15.4 5.9 0.95 1.0 g/t Au incl 863 864 1.0 33 0.90 30 g/t Au HAD124^^ MR-DD 464354 7598147 5257 770 223 -60 637 659 22 0.54 0.11 0.2 g/t Au HAD125^^ MR-DD 463932 7597782 5257 650 105 -57 511.5 623.1 111.6 0.81 0.31 0.2 g/t Au incl 563.9 564.6 0.8 49 0.10 30 g/t Au incl 588 606 18 1.4 0.87 1.0 g/t Au HAD126^^ MR-DD 463849 7597855 5257 694 87 -53 530.7 609 78.3 1.1 0.51 0.2 g/t Au incl 585.9 606.5 20.6 3.0 1.1 1.0 g/t Au HAD127^^ MR-DD 464571 7597737 5259 713 269 -54 537 616.3 79.3 4.5 1.4 0.2 g/t Au incl 549 590.7 41.7 8.4 2.6 1.0 g/t Au incl 555 556 1.0 34 3.7 30 g/t Au incl 571.7 572.8 1.2 81 0.69 30 g/t Au HAD128^^ MR-DD 464323 7598101 5257 624 213 -62 483.3 514 30.7 0.37 0.03 0.2 g/t Au 530 563.2 33.2 1.2 0.31 0.2 g/t Au incl 538.3 557 18.7 2 0.38 1.0 g/t Au HAD129^^ MR-DD 464348 7597490 5261 685 315 -65 488 605 117 1.9 0.62 0.2 g/t Au incl 496 512.5 16.5 4 0.68 1.0 g/t Au incl 538.2 563 24.8 4.3 1.3 1.0 g/t Au incl 594 605 11 1.6 1.2 1.0 g/t Au HAD130^^ MR-DD 464603 7597752 5258 950 267 -58 622 731.4 109.4 5.9 0.63 0.2 g/t Au incl 630 654 24 17 1.4 1.0 g/t Au incl 631.1 633.4 2.4 103 1.4 30 g/t Au incl 664 694 30 7.3 0.67 1.0 g/t Au incl 675 676 1.0 68 1.8 30 g/t Au incl 682 683 1.0 34 1.3 30 g/t Au 764 764.4 0.4 82 0.31 30 g/t Au 767.3 768.4 1.1 76 1.2 30 g/t Au HAD131^^ MR-DD 464348 7597489 5261 567 306 -62 508 562.5 54.5 1.9 1.3 0.2 g/t Au incl 508.2 542 33.8 2.4 1.2 1.0 g/t Au incl 552.5 562.5 10 2.2 2.8 1.0 g/t Au HAD132^^ MR-DD 463613 7597741 5258 695 92 -57 518.7 558 39.3 0.54 0.06 0.2 g/t Au 590.3 624.8 34.5 0.27 0.05 0.2 g/t Au

Figure 12. Schematic plan view map showing drill hole locations and significant intercepts reported in this release superimposed on the interpreted geology. Previously reported holes are not shown for the sake of clarity. Note some holes and results appear on multiple sections due to the sections orientation and sections overlap.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 12, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_014full.jpg

Figure 13. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking northwest, Section Line S1, +/-50m section width, as shown in Figure 10). Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 13, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_015full.jpg

Figure 14. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking northwest, Section Line S2, +/-50m section width, as shown in Figure 10). Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 14, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_016full.jpg

Figure 15. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking northwest, Section Line S3, +/-50m section width, as shown in Figure 10). Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 15, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_017full.jpg

Figure 16. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking northwest, Section Line S4, +/-50m section width, as shown in Figure 10). Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 16, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_018full.jpg

Figure 17. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking southwest, Section Line S5, +/-50m section width, as shown in Figure 10). Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 17, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_019full.jpg

Figure 18. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking southwest, Section Line S6, +/-50m section width, as shown in Figure 10). Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 18, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_020full.jpg

Figure 19. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking southwest, Section Line S7, +/-50m section width, as shown in Figure 10). Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 19, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_021full.jpg

Figure 20. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking northwest, Section Line S8, +/-100m section width, as shown in Figure 10). Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 20, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/82193_d9284e5444d1b9b6_022full.jpg

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “objectives”, “targets”, “outlook” and “guidance”, or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding estimated reserves and resources, certain plans, strategies, aspirations and objectives of management, anticipated production, study or construction dates, expected costs, cash flow or production outputs and anticipated productive lives of projects and mines. Newcrest continues to distinguish between outlook and guidance. Guidance statements relate to the current financial year. Outlook statements relate to years subsequent to the current financial year.

These forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Newcrest’s actual results, performance and achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements, or industry results, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which Newcrest operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation. For further information as to the risks which may impact on Newcrest’s results and performance, please see the risk factors included in the Annual Information Form dated 13 October 2020 lodged with ASX and SEDAR.

Forward looking statements are based on Newcrest’s good faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect Newcrest’s business and operations in the future. Newcrest does not give any assurance that the assumptions will prove to be correct. There may be other factors that could cause actual results or events not to be as anticipated, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of Newcrest. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements, particularly in the current economic climate with the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward looking statements in this document speak only at the date of issue. Except as required by applicable laws or regulations, Newcrest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in assumptions on which any such statement is based.

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Reporting Requirements

As an Australian Company with securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Newcrest is subject to Australian disclosure requirements and standards, including the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX. Investors should note that it is a requirement of the ASX listing rules that the reporting of ore reserves and mineral resources in Australia is in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) and that Newcrest’s ore reserve and mineral resource estimates comply with the JORC Code.

Newcrest is also subject to certain Canadian disclosure requirements and standards, as a result of its secondary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), including the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). Investors should note that it is a requirement of Canadian securities law that the reporting of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources in Canada and the disclosure of scientific and technical information concerning a mineral project on a property material to Newcrest comply with NI 43-101. Newcrest’s material properties are currently Cadia, Lihir and Wafi-Golpu.

Competent Person’s Statement

The information in this document that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, and related scientific and technical information, is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr F. MacCorquodale. Mr MacCorquodale is the General Manager – Greenfields Exploration and a full-time employee of Newcrest Mining Limited. He is a shareholder in Newcrest Mining Limited and is entitled to participate in Newcrest’s executive equity long term incentive plan, details of which are included in Newcrest’s 2020 Remuneration Report. He is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr MacCorquodale has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person under

NI 43-101. Mr MacCorquodale approves the disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this document and consents to the inclusion of material of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

For further information please contact



Investor Enquiries

Tom Dixon

+61 3 9522 5570

+61 450 541 389

Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au

Ben Lovick

+61 3 9522 5334

+61 407 269 478

Ben.Lovick@newcrest.com.au

North American Investor Enquiries

Ryan Skaleskog

+1 866 396 0242

+61 403 435 222

Ryan.Skaleskog@newcrest.com.au

Media Enquiries

Tom Dixon

+61 3 9522 5570

+61 450 541 389

Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au

Annie Lawson

+61 3 9522 5750

+61 409 869 986

Annie.Lawson@newcrest.com.au

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com

[1] # drilling in progress ** partial intercept, assays pending ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82193