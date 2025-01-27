Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest?

Trending Press Releases

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Greenland Tanbreez Project Maiden Drill Results

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Forum Announces Drill Results from Qavvik: 296 Metres of Uranium Mineralization; 8.2% U3O8 over 0.5 Metres and Multiple Intercepts Greater than 1%

Cyclopharm Signs US Agreement with HCA Healthcare for Technegas®

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Hempalta

HEMP:CC

Cygnus Metals

CYG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Gold Investing

Newmont Completes Divestitures With US$425 Million Sale to Discovery Silver

The sale of Newmont's Ontario-based Porcupine operation to Discovery Silver marks the final phase of its divestiture program, which commenced in February 2024.

Stacks of US$100 bills.
Svetlana Lukienko / Shutterstock

Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) announced the final phase of its divestiture program through an agreement to sell its Porcupine operation in Ontario, Canada, to Discovery Silver (TSX:DSV,OTCQX:DSVSF).

Total consideration for the sale comes to US$425 million, comprised of US$200 million in cash to be paid upon closing, US$75 million in Discovery Silver shares and US$150 million in deferred cash payments.

The sale is anticipated to close in the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

According to Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer, this divestiture represents the final phase of the company’s strategic shift to focus on Tier 1 assets, ensuring long-term operational and financial efficiency.

Palmer expressed confidence in Discovery Silver’s ability to manage the Porcupine operation responsibly, given the company's experience and established presence in the region. The transaction concludes Newmont’s non-core asset divestiture program, which is expected to generate as much as US$4.3 billion in gross proceeds.

Newmont’s divestiture program was launched in February 2024, and targeted the sale of six operations and two projects across Australia, Ghana and North America. With agreements now finalized for all assets identified for sale, Newmont expects to generate US$3.8 billion from divestitures and an additional US$527 million from the sale of investments, including the Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG,OTCQX:LUGDF) stream credit facility and contingent payments from Batu Hijau.

The assets sold by Newmont include Telfer and its 70 percent interest in the Havieron project for up to US$475 million, the Akyem operation in Ghana for up to US$1 billion and Musselwhite in Ontario for up to US$850 million.

Aside from that, the major gold miner's Éléonore operation in Québec was sold for US$795 million, while its Cripple Creek & Victor operation in Colorado, US, was divested for up to US$275 million.

Discovery Silver plans to continue exploration and production activities at Porcupine, which is located in Ontario's Timmins Mining Camp. The company said the purchase aligns with its broader growth objectives.

Newmont will now focus on high-performing Tier 1 operations across its global portfolio. The company operates in jurisdictions that include Africa, Australia, Latin America, North America and Papua New Guinea.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
TSX:NGT
gold stocksgold investingtsx stocksnyse stocksm&aontariocanadaGold Investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Gold(Part I, The Basics)

Ready to invest in gold? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Gold Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.