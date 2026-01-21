Newcore Gold Diamond Drilling Intersects First Visible Gold, High-Grade Gold Mineralization with 147.5 g/t Gold over 1.0 Metre and 3.22 g/t Gold over 17.0 Metres, at the Enchi Gold Project, Ghana

Newcore Gold Ltd. is pleased to announce additional drill results from the 45,000-metre drill program underway at the Company’s 100% owned Enchi Gold Project in Ghana. Diamond Drilling at the Boin Gold Deposit intersected high-grade gold mineralization, including hole KBDD100 which intersected 147.50 grams per tonne gold over 1.0 metre from 310 m . Hole KBDD100 also represents a significant milestone as it is the ...

