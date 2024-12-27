Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold Investing

Rick Rule, Gareth Soloway, David Morgan and More — Our 5 Most Popular Interviews of 2024

As 2024 draws to a close, the Investing News Network is counting down the year's most popular interviews. Find out which experts were in the spotlight and what they had to say.

Rick Rule, Gareth Soloway, David Morgan and More — Our 5 Most Popular Interviews of 2024

2024 brought ups and downs for the resource space, and throughout the year the Investing News Network (INN) turned to experts for help navigating the market and understanding what could be coming next.

The INN team spoke with dozens of industry insiders over the course of the year, spending time with seasoned professionals who have weathered previous storms and can provide guidance on the way forward.

As the year wraps up, INN is counting down the five most popular guests of 2024. Read on to learn who grabbed our audience's attention over the last 12 months, and watch the videos to find out what they had to say.

5. Peter Grandich, Peter Grandich & Company

Kicking off the list in the fifth spot is Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Company.

Speaking in early August, when gold was approaching the US$2,500 per ounce level, Grandich explained why he no longer sees US$5,000 as a "foolish" price target.

4. Willem Middelkoop, Commodity Discovery Fund

Willem Middelkoop of Commodity Discovery Fund is next.

In this January interview, he shares his 2024 outlook on a wide variety of sectors, but also looks much longer term.

3. David Morgan, the Morgan Report

David Morgan of the Morgan Report is always a popular guest, and when INN heard from him in June he weighed in on whether silver's price breakout was the real deal or not.

Morgan was positive on the metal's prospects, but stayed conservative with his 2024 call.

2. Gareth Soloway, VerifiedInvesting.com

Gareth Soloway of VerifiedInvesting.com comes in at number two, and at the end of August he laid out a gold price target of US$2,660, saying it could get there later in 2024 or early in 2025.

Gold did ultimately reach that level in 2024, but Soloway also gave a much longer-term look forward. He shared how the metal could pass US$6,000, although he emphasized the difficulty of forecasting that far out.

1. Rick Rule, Rule Investment Media

Finally, INN's most popular interview of 2024 was with none other than Rick Rule of Rule Investment Media.

At the beginning of the year, he mentioned several sectors he was looking at, including platinum, palladium and nickel, as well as oil and gas. However, of particular interest to him at the time was silver.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

gold outlookgold investingsilver investingsilver outlookGold Investing
https://twitter.com/Charlotte_McL
https://www.linkedin.com/in/cepmcleod
cmcleod@investingnews.com

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

